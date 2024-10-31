A Class Act NY Will Perform CHICAGO Teen Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present four productions of CHICAGO TEEN EDITION in New York City the weekend of November 16 and 17.

Ever inspiring and feeling even more timely now than when it was written, CHICAGO is set in the legendary city during the roaring “jazz hot” 20s. CHICAGO tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. Nightclub star Velma's serving time for killing her husband and sister after finding the two in bed together. Driven chorus girl Roxie's been tossed in the joint for bumping off the lover she's been cheating on her husband with. Not one to rest on her laurels, Velma enlists the help of prison matron Mama Morton and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn, who turn Velma's incarceration into a murder-of-the-week media frenzy, thus preparing the world for a splashy showbiz comeback. But Roxie's got some of her own tricks up her sleeve…

The double-cast productions of CHICAGO TEEN EDITION are produced by Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY. The show is directed and choreographed by Emily Cobb with music direction by James Stryska. The assistantchoreographer is Tony Mercado and Abigail Morrison serves as Stage Manager.

The production stars Sofia Maroulis and Siena Verola as Roxie Hart, Scarlett Maikish and Giada Mangino as Velma Kelly, Ella Grace Gillette and Rebecca Cornavaca as Matron Mama Morton, Violet Restivo and Cecelia Kimock as Mary Sunshine, Roy Pan and Sebastian Cubillas as Amos Hart, Amadeus Belafonte as Billy Flynn, Addison Geisler and Violet Young as Annie, Savanna Mooney and Ashley Carley as Liz, Maggie Sproat and Annabel Wyeth as Mona, Ava Caulfied and Jordan King as June, Julianna Baldwin and Fia Seminowicz as Hunyak, Lily Wagman and Clio Bella as Go To Hell Kitty, Maximilian Knoess and Tobias Sportiello as Fred Casely and Harry, Zoe Sullivan and Julian Nguyen as Sgt. Fogarty, Nadia Holahan and Carmen Catlin as Ensemble 1/Cellblock Dancer, Cami Prussin and Masha Trachtenberg as Ensemble 2, Zoe Fowler and Summer Deleon as Ensemble 3, Addison Larios as Ensemble 4, London Byrne and Mia Cubillas as Ensemble 5/Cellblock Dancer, Alexandra Goldberg and Parker Allison as Ensemble 6/Cellblock Dancer, Kate Ullrich and Sarah Fiely as Ensemble 7/Cellblock Dancer, Maya Singer and Amara Grant as Ensemble 8/Cellblock Dancer, Katie Kava and Liana Budakov as Ensemble 9, Nisha Tedesco and Iris Seminowicz as Ensemble 10, Rowan Panana and Mackenzie Merkur as Ensemble 11, Milana Zotovich and Leena Advani as Ensemble 12, Julia Saint as Reporter, Lirit Klemer as Judge, and Yuna Lee as Harrison.

There will be 4 chances to see the show throughout the weekend of November 16 - 17 at the off-Broadway Rose Nagelberg Theater. Showtimes are 4PM and 7:30PM!

Tickets are on sale now! Some shows are SOLD OUT! Choose from $35 general admission seats, and $50 premium seats. Purchase your tickets HERE!

