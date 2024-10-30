 A Class Act NY To Present FROZEN, JR.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present four productions of FROZEN JR in New York City the weekend of November 16 and 17.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

The double-cast productions of FROZEN JR are produced by Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY. FROZEN JR is directed by Bradley Johnson with music direction by CARTER ELLIS choreography by Kate Froemmling, assistant Karah Mercy Kumasi, and Dennis Ebert serves as Stage Manager.

The productions stars Aishu Devan and Mairead Howard as Elsa, Bruna Novais and Zoe Faude Koivisto as Anna, Olive Romig and Aja Farnsworth as Kristoff, Graham Right and Arlo Tyrannosaurus as Hans, Tea Mazzetti and Mirabelle Robbins as Olaf, Luisa Horwitz and Gabi Haser-Millon as Oaken, Henry Sperduto and William Clow as Weselton, June Hilger and June Weisenthal as Sven, Hallie Freiman and Aviana Martin as Young Anna, Timea Kenny-Koncz and Ileesha Gandhi as Young Elsa, Avery Intriligator and Ruby Sklar as Middle Anna, Karina Stanton and Emily Kim as Middle Elsa, Leo Van Der Sande and Christian Barimah as King Agnarr, Eloise Trokey and Sofia Libertella as Queen Iduna, Elisabeth Choi and Lucy Ireland as Pabbie, Natalie Karloff and Alyssa Reden as Bulda, Amber Hamilton and Carly Michelle Kaufman as Steward, Emily Patrick and Brielle Mackler as Handmaiden, Carolin Parker and Maria Sauceda as Butler, Jenna Gal and Lode Thoonen as Cook, Lucinda Santiago Phillips and Theodora Phelps as Bishop, Olivia Prescott-Szitanyi and Salma Hamdani as Housekeeper, Annie Greendyke, Zafia Batlevi, Zelda Batlevi, Emily Greendyke, Cayleigh Parker, Emma Rijkenberg, Scarlett Reyes, Elizabeth Healy, Helena Phelps, Marin Swett, Alisa Arluk as Townspeople.

There will be 4 chances to see the show throughout the weekend of November 16 - 17 at the off-Broadway Rose Nagelberg Theater. Showtimes are 10:30AM and 1PM!

Tickets are on sale now! Most shows are sold out! Choose from $35 general admission seats, and $50 premium seats. Purchase your tickets HERE!

For more information on the show please call 212.315.3010 or email info@aclassactny.com

FROZEN JR is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

