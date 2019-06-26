A CHORUS LINE Meets Improv Comedy In UCB Spoof A BACK LINE

God, I hope they get it! A one word suggestion to start their improv set that is. Parody musical A Back Line starts its official run at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre on July 11 at 9:00pm. An improv-themed take on the Broadway classic A Chorus Line, this new show is written by Matthew Matney (UCB's Harold Night) and Hannah Solow (UCB's Rumpleteaser) and directed by KK Apple (UCB's Harold Night). Tickets for all show dates are available at www.ucbtheatre.com for $9.

A Back Line follows a group of delusional comedians through the highs and lows of UCB House Team auditions. As they sing about censorship, privilege, and the indie comedy scene, it is clear these hopefuls would do anything for laughs. But to get a chance at true improv stardom, they'll have to find comedy in the scariest place of all: their pasts.

The show will star UCB House Team members and improvisers Casey Jost, Matthew Matney, Hannah Solow, Jes Dugger, Will Jacobs, Amanda Hunt, Ali Gordon, Alejandro La Rosa, Silvia Menendez, Reid Andren, and Danielle Grace.

A Chorus Line is a concept musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante. The original Broadway production opened July 25, 1975 and ran for a record-breaking 6,137 performances. It remains the seventh longest-running Broadway show ever.

The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre is an improvisational and sketch comedy theater founded by the Upright Citizens Brigade troupe members, including Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh. The new Hell's Kitchen theater is located at 555 West 42ndStreet in Manhattan. Tickets are available on the UCB website.





