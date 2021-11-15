A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE to be Presented atÂ The Palladium Times Square

Just in time for Christmas, everyone's favorite Peanuts holiday special comes to life in A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage. New Yorkers can celebrate the holiday season with the Peanuts gang when A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage has its New York City premiere December 21 - 24 at The Palladium Times Square (1515 Broadway, NYC).

Charles M. Schulz's Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life -all set to the original special's dialogue as well as the unforgettable sounds of the classic Vince Guaraldi musical score. A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage celebrates the timeless television classic as the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing traditional Christmas songs and carols.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage, by Charles M. Schulz, is based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, and adapted for the stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer, by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage is produced by Gershwin Entertainment / Todd Gershwin.

The New York City premiere engagement of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage comes to The Palladium Times Square following a Dec. 3 - 19 run at Chappaqua Performing Arts Center (480 N Bedford Rd, Chappaqua, NY). For more information, click here.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage plays Dec. 21 - 24 at The Palladium Times Square (1515 Broadway, NYC). Tickets start at $25. VIP packages - including special photo opportunities with the Peanuts gang and merchandise items - are available. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM thru Ticketmaster.com.