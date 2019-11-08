18th Annual BROADWAY UNPLUGGED Concert Will Take Place on Monday, November 18 at Merkin Hall

The unprecedented success - and longevity - of Scott Siegel's BROADWAY UNPLUGGED is due to the hunger of theater audiences for the authentic experience of Broadway show music, performed from the soul, not from a soundboard. Every year, Siegel collects a cast of extraordinary entertainers who have the vocal chops and the talent to perform in a large hall and let their voices soar with a thrilling excitement.

Monday, November 18th will be the 18th Annual Broadway Unplugged concert, the critically acclaimed vehicle by which some of the greatest voices in the American Musical Theater have shined in the past -- Sutton Foster, Chuck Cooper. Stephanie J. Block, Michael Cerveris, Emily Skinner, Alice Ripley, Marc Kudisch, and many others have performed in this much-beloved concert series.

Come meet some of this year's thrilling cast...

Starring (So Far):

Farah Alvin (Nine, Saturday Night Fever, It Shoulda Been You)

Klea Blackhurst (Multi-Award Winning Vocalist/Actress)

Bill Daugherty (International Theater, Concert, Nightclub Star/Teacher)

John Easterlin (4X Grammy Award Winner)

Ben Jones (Symphony Star All Over America)

Cooper Grodin (The Phantom in the National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera)

Maxine Linehan ("Fiercely Talented" - NY Times)

William Michals (Emile de Beque in Lincoln Center's Production of South Pacific)

Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera)

Michael Winther (Drama Desk Nominee, 5 Broadway Shows)

PLUS: THE BROADWAY BY THE YEAR CHORUS

Many More Stars Soon to be Announced!

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT

Merkin Concert Hall. Tel: 212 501 3330

boxoffice@ kaufmanmusiccenter.org

BOX OFFICE HOURS. Sun-Thu, noon - 7 pm. Fri, noon - 4 pm





