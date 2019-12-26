12th Annual Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival Presents Dark Comedy Play THE 8TH

12th Annual Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival Presents "The 8th", a Dark Comedy original play written and directed by Seanie Sugrue, Produced by Locked in the Attic and Five Ohm Productions.

"The 8th" is an original play set in Co. Kerry, Ireland about grief, family and repealing the 8th amendment, a law that banned abortion in 1983.

A year after the death of their father, Saoirse and Tomas return home for his one-ear anniversary mass. The family still deep in grief continue to argue over the suspicious manner in how Dennis died. While tensions rise inside the house, outside the people of Ireland are equally divided as they prepare to vote on whether to repeal the eighth amendment and legalize abortion in the most contentious social issue Ireland has seen since its independence.

Cast includes: Julia Nightingale* (The Ferryman), Una Clancy*, Katherine O'Sullivan*(Birdman), John Warren, Phil Burke*(AMC's "Hell on Wheels"), Shane McNaughton, (Insurrection), Laurissa "Lala" Romain*("South Pacific" & "Top Five") and Gerard McNamee*(The Following)

*Appearing through the courtesy of the Actors Equity Association

"The 8th" opens on Tuesday, January 7th at The Secret Theatre, 44-02 23rd Street, in Long Island City, NY 11101. Phone: (718) 392-0722
Trains: E, M, 7 & G to Court Square


Running time is 2 hours. Wheelchair Accessible
Tickets are $20 and are available at box office and online
at www.lockedintheatticproductions.com


Showtimes are:


1/7-1/10 at 8pm
1/11 at 2pm and 8pm
1/12 at 2pm
1/14-1/17 at 8pm
1/18 at 2pm and 8pm

Follow on instagram and twitter @the8thplay



