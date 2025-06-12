York Theatre and New York Public Library to Honor Micki Grant with SONGS OF COPE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre has partnered with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and Little and Loud Productions to present Songs of Cope: We Gotta Keep Movin’, a performance honoring Micki Grant and her groundbreaking Broadway musical, Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope on Monday, June 30 at 6pm. Admission is FREE, but reservations are required and can be made here.

As the first woman to write both music and lyrics for a Broadway show, Micki Grant remains an unparalleled artist who captured the African American experience! In Songs of Cope, the Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Little and Loud Productions and The York Theatre Company, presents a dynamic gathering and performance honoring the trailblazing Micki Grant and her groundbreaking Broadway musical, Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope.

Conceived in 1971 on the heels of the Civil Rights Movement, Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope confronted the pressing issues of its time through a powerful blend of song and dance. Today, as America continues to grapple with many of the same challenges, Micki Grant’s groundbreaking work resonates more deeply than ever.

Songs of Cope gives the audience a unique chance to experience select songs from Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope, honoring the genius of Micki Grant and celebrating the “Love Power” of art! Now more than ever, this is the time to come together—to inform, inspire, and uplift.

The cast includes Matelyn Alicia, Saint Aubyn, Cori Barnes, Aeja Barrows, Jovan E' Sean, Alexis Tidwell, Darryl Jovan Williams, and Virginia A. Woodruff.

The creative team is Michael O. Mitchell (Musical Director), Cori Barnes (Choreography), and Debra Walton (Staging). Renee Chambers-Liciaga is Executive Assistant.

Micki Grant was a pioneering multi-talented artist in American theatre, celebrated as an actor, composer, lyricist, and playwright. She broke barriers as the first woman to write and star in a Broadway musical, Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope, which received multiple Tony nominations. She was the first African American contract player on a daytime serial, playing Peggy Nolan on NBC's “Another World.” Known for her commitment to social justice, Grant’s work uplifted African American voices and stories, inspiring generations. Her contributions to musical theatre remain a testament to her visionary artistry and advocacy for inclusivity. She paved the way for countless artists of color in American theatre. We are honored to carry forward her legacy and support the next generation of storytellers who will shape the future of theatre. Through the Micki Grant Artists in Residence Program, we seek to uphold her vision of an inclusive theatre that reflects the diversity of the world we live in.

Comments