Xhloe & Natasha To Present A LETTER TO LYNDON B. JOHNSON OR GOD At SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Xhloe and Natasha will present A Letter To Lyndon B. Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First, a farcical exploration of American boyhood influenced by the Vietnam War during the 1960s.

The show, written and performed by Xhloe Rice & Natasha Roland, is presented at SoHo Playhouse as part of the International Fringe Encore Series, 8 – 22 February 2025.

Drawing on their own upbringings in military families and being taught that the USA was the greatest country in the world, Xhloe and Natasha are off-Broadway bound, delving into the idealised American childhood and the boys it left behind. A Letter to Lyndon B. Johnson sees them playing two boy scouts in the 1960s, idolising their president, soldiers and war. Xhloe and Natasha have become firm favourites of Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the biggest arts festival in the world, and A Letter To Lyndon B. Johnson won them their third consecutive Fringe First, the prestigious award from national newspaper The Scotsman. They have been selected to perform at SoHo Playhouse as part of the International Fringe Encore Series, which showcases some of the best plays presented at Fringe festivals internationally.

A Letter to Lyndon B. Johnson is an absurdist two-hander influenced by the 1960s and the Vietnam War. Two boy scouts directly address the audience, telling stories, playing soldiers and declaring their admiration for their hero, current president Lyndon B. Johnson. With the Scouts traditionally known as a way of preparing boys for military service, and Lyndon B. Johnson notorious for putting young men, barely 18, on the firing line, Xhloe and Natasha explore children's innocence and relationship with war using their signature style of clowning, physicality and fast pace. Fitting with Xhloe and Natasha's company ethos centred around queerness and gender identity, A Letter To Lyndon B. Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First reflects on the androgyny of gender traits that society allows boys to have in comparison to when they become men.

Annually, the International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off–Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.

“We're so excited to finally share this piece with a New York audience, and for the off-Broadway debut of our original work. We've been so happy with the success we've found in the UK, but as New Yorkers ourselves, this city was where we formed so many of our artistic opinions” said co-writers and performers Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland. They continued, “Especially after this recent election, we are really looking forward to what American audiences will find in this show. The conversation surrounding the role the president plays in this country shaped the creation of this piece, so we anticipate the show will continue to change along with it.”

Xhloe and Natasha are a New York City based, writer/performer company of two that has been in collaboration for over a decade, creating absurdist physical theatre, clown, and comedy content often centring around themes of queerness and gender identity. They have collaborated with companies such as the Tank, Dixon Place, the SpaceUK, The Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, and Art House Productions INKubator. In recent years, their show A Sleepless Play received a virtual production with Occupy The Stage's Women's Theatre Festival and their show Seven Days To The End of The World received a reading through the Company of Fools Reading Series. They are three-time recipients of the Scotsman Fringe First Award for And Then The Rodeo Burned Down, What If They Ate The Baby? and A Letter To Lyndon B. Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First which premiered at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 202, 2023 and 2024 respectively. Their off-Broadway debut a month long run of the new show at Edinburgh Fringe 2024 and a London run at Kings Head Theatre.

Comments