ï»¿Works & Process to Present PURPOSE By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Directed By Phylicia Rashad

Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Phylicia Rashad, on January 27, 2025 at the Peter B. Lewis Theater at 7pm. Tickets start at $25.

From Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, the Tony Award-winning playwright of Appropriate, comes Purpose, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Phylicia Rashad. Prior to the start of Broadway previews, join the cast and creatives for a first look at the production, direct from a white-hot run at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty. Spirited, hilarious and filled with intrigue, Purpose is an epic family drama from one of the country's most celebrated voices.

The Broadway cast of Purpose will feature two-time Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson (To Kill a Mockingbird, A Raisin in the Sun), Harry Lennix (TV's "The Blacklist," Broadway's Radio Golf), Steppenwolf ensemble member Jon Michael Hill (Broadway's Pass Over, Superior Donuts, Netflix's "A Man in Full"), Steppenwolf ensemble member and Co-Artistic Director Glenn Davis (off-Broadway's Downstate, King James), Steppenwolf Ensemble member Alana Arenas (The Bluest Eye, TV's "David Makes Man"), and Tony Award winner Kara Young (Purlie Victorious, The Cost of Living, Clyde's).

