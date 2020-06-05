Works & Process Announces WPA Virtual Commissions June Premieres

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has announced June premieres for Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions.

June 7 Joshua Bergasse, Sara Mearns, Zoe Sarnak, and Margo Seibert

June 8 Dylan Crossman

June 13 Ryan McNamara

June 14 BalletX with Hope Boykin, Rena Butler, Caili Quan, and Penny

Saunders

June 15 Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott

June 20 Anthony Roth Costanzo, Dick Hyman, Adam Charlap Hyman, and

Zack Winokur

June 21 Pontus Lidberg

June 22 John Jarboe*

June 23 Victoria Sin*

June 24 Jack Ferver and Jeremy Jacob*

June 25 Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung*

June 26 Viva DeConcini*

June 27 Machine Dazzle*

June 28 Simone Dinnerstein, Isaac Mizrahi, Pam Tanowitz*

June 29 Tom Gold*

*In partnership with the digital exhibition The Guggenheim Circular: Embrace and NYC Pride.

To financially support artists and nurture their creative processes during these challenging times, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions. Through the generosity of their board and donors, over $150,000 in commissioning funds is being granted to artists to produce new video works while social distancing. Each under five minutes long, these virtual performances will spotlight leading creators who have participated in past Works & Process programs. New commissions are posted on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30 pm.

Stella Abrera * Evita Arce * Ephrat Asherie * Brandon Stirling Baker * LaTasha Barnes * Reid Bartelme * Joshua Bergasse * Hope Boykin * Brian Brooks * Nora Brown * Tony Buck * Nathan Bugh * Rena Butler * Donald Byrd * Chris Celiz * Alejandro Cerrudo * Gaby Cook * Anthony Roth Costanzo * Dylan Crossman * Adrian Danchig-Waring * Machine Dazzle * Viva DeConcini * Simone Dinnerstein * Michelle Dorrance * Silas Farley * Jack Ferver * Tom Gold * Joseph Gordon * John Heginbotham * HIPS * Adam Charlap Hyman * Dick Hyman * Michael R. Jackson * Jeremy Jacob * Colin Jacobsen * Michael Jagger * John Jarboe * Harriet Jung * Larry Keigwin * Gabrielle Lamb * Ashley Laracey * Pontus Lidberg * Ana Lopez * Dave Malloy * Missy Mazzoli * Ryan McNamara * Sara Mearns * Andrea Miller * Isaac Mizrahi * Nico Muhly * Carson Murphy * Gillian Murphy * Michael Novak * Josh Prince * Caili Quan * Sascha Redetsky * Jamar Roberts * Anthony Rodriguez * Kamala Sankaram * Zoe Sarnak * Penny Saunders * Claudia Schreier * Troy Schumacher * Margo Seibert * Dan Siegler * Dawn Sinkowski * Gus Solomons jr. * Ethan Stiefel * Karma Stylz * Pam Tanowitz * Conrad Tao * Caleb Teicher * Adam Tendler * Charles Turner * Nicholas Van Young * Preeti Vasudevan * Eyal Vilner * David Watson * Omari Wiles * Zack Winokur * Nicole Wolcott

