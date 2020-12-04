Winners Announced For 2020 AUDELCO Awards

The 48th Annual Vivian Robinson AUDELCO Awards occurred virtually on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 7pm hosted by Roger Guenveur Smith, the AUDELCO award winning actor, best known for his "The Huey P. Newton Story" and as Smiley in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing"! and LaChanze, AUDELCO award winner for "The Secret Life of Bees" and 2006 Tony award winner for "The Color Purple".

The winners of the AUDELCO Awards, which recognizes excellence in Black Theatre from the best and the brightest from the 2019-2020 theatre season are: For best musical, "The Dark Star of Harlem: The Spectacular Rise of Josephine Baker" produced by Glynn Borders and La Mama ETC; for best play The Billie Holiday Theatre in Brooklyn production of "Reparations" and for best revival of a play The Public Theatre's "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf"

David Wright, sound design, Michele Shay, director of a play, Isabel Curley-Clay and Moriah Curley-Clay, set design; Lisa Arrindell, featured actress in a play, Kamal Bolden, lead actor in a play, all won for The Billie Holiday Theatre's "Reparations."

Tai Thompson, director of a musical; James A. Pierce III, featured actor in a musical, Mario E. Sprouse, outstanding musical director; Iris Beaumier, lead actress in a musical, all won for "The Dark Star of Harlem: The Spectacular Rise of Josephine Baker, " produced by Glynn Borders and La Mama ETC.

Outstanding Ensemble Performance went to "Sassy Mamas" presented by Black Spectrum Theatre Company cast - Jo Ann Cleghorne, Marlon Carter, Niambi Steele, Fulton Hodges, Gha'il Rhodes Benjamin, Travis Whitaker and also to The New Group's production "one in two," actors Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere.

Toni-Leslie James, won for costume design and Martha Redbone, winner for outstanding musical composer, for The Public Theatre's revival of "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf,"; Alan C. Edwards, lighting design for the revival of Anna Deavere Smith's "Fires in The Mirror," presented by Signature Theatre Company; Benjamin Mapp, winner featured actor in a play and Rosalind Brown, won for lead actress in a play, for the production "Leaving the Blues" presented by TOSOS; Liza Colon-Zayas, also won for lead actress in a play for "Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven" presented by Atlantic Theater Company and LAByrinth Theater Company.

Leslie Dockery, best choreographer winner for "A Photograph/lovers In Motion" presented by the Negro Ensemble Company; Donja R. Love, winner for playwright The New Group's production of "One in Two"; Joshua Henry, won for lead actor in a musical, MCC Theater's "The Wrong Man"; Douglas Wade, won for best solo performance for "Thurgood" presented by Black Spectrum Theatre Co./bdouglaswade, Inc. and Teagle F. Bougere, lead actor in a play, for "The New Englanders".

In addition to the theatrical winners, special recognition awards went to: Vinie Burrows and Robert Hooks receiving the Legacy Award; André De Shields and Voza Rivers receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award; Vivian Reed and Oz Scott received the Pioneer Award; Tina Fabrique and Blair Underwood received Outstanding Achievement Award and Kara Young received a Special Achievement Award.

Watch the full ceremony below:

