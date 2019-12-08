Will Thomason's Newest Song Cycle THESE FOUR YEARS, PART 3 Comes to Town Stages

Town Stages is pleased to present Will Thomason's newest song cycle, "These Four Years, Part 3." The four part project follows an ensemble of six late 20s New Yorkers, one year at a time, from 2017-2020.

"Part 3" of the Thomason tuner boasts 13 new songs on the themes of love, friendship, anxiety, and growing up from the point of view of young, modern-day, city-dwellers. Although "Part 3" is a stand-alone piece, those who've seen "Part 1" (Town Stages) and "Part 2" (The Green Room 42) will be in for some fun musical thru-lines.

Alex Beck (Gorgeous: A Barbara Harris Tribute) directs the song cycle, featuring the vocal talents of Willie Dee (Loving You Productions), Darius Anthony Harper (Cirque du Soleil Volta), John Charles McLaughlin (The Happiest Millionaire 50th Anniversary), Vanessa Pereda-Felix (Addy & Uno), Erika Peterson (Kinky Boots at Gateway), and Cassandra Sandberg (The Producers at Farmers Alley).

"These Four Years, Part 3" plays on Sunday, December 15 at 7pm. The Town Stages bar opens at 6pm, and attendees are encouraged to grab a cocktail and enjoy the festive space before the hour-long concert begins at 7pm.

Will Thomason is a 2019 Sokoloff Arts Creative Fellow and a recipient of the ASTEP Kaffenberger Fellowship. He also regularly creates theatre pieces with underserved children in the five boroughs.

Town Stages is a cultural arts space, event venue, and cocktail bar with a mission to advance equity in New York City. It is a women-led institution building accessible spaces for public assembly, creativity, and conversation with the goal of transforming the face of leadership through our stages and screens - one story, one song, and one endeavor at a time. For more information, visit www.townstages.com.

Tickets for "These Four Years, Part 3" are $20 and can be purchased at bit.ly/TheseFourYearsPt3.





