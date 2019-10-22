WORKINGTHEATER Announces Season Announcement Plus Off Broadway Transfer of BORDER PEOPLE

Working Theater will transfer new play, BORDER PEOPLE, currently playing at The Marsh San Francisco to Off Broadway A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 W 53rd Street) as part of the company's 35th anniversary season, where it is scheduled to begin previews January 25, prior to its official opening on January 30. The one-man show is written and performed by award-winning artist Dan Hoyle. It was originally developed with and directed by Charlie Varon. The off-Broadway premiere will be directed by Kel Haney.

Having received four extensions at The Marsh San Francisco, Border People is based on Hoyle's conversations with immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and border crossers of all kinds at both the North and Southern borders. It offers a startling gallery of portraits of those, in Hoyle's words, "who cross borders, geographical or cultural, by necessity or choice."

Dan Hoyle is an actor and writer whose brand of journalistic theater has been hailed as "riveting, funny and poignant" (New York Times) and "hilarious, moving and very necessary" (Salon). His solo shows have toured the country and overseas including The Public Theater, Culture Project, Baltimore Center Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theater, Mosaic Theater Company (Washington, D.C.), Playmakers Repertory Company; India, the Samuel Beckett Theater in Dublin, Ireland; Wales and Nigeria.

Tickets for Border People at Working Theater are $30 - $40 (discounts for students, seniors, union members and groups up to 30% off) and are on sale now at www.theworkingtheater.org.

BORDER PEOPLE began development in 2016-2017, when Hoyle was an artist-in-residence at the Heyman Center for Humanities at Columbia University where he began work on this piece which he refers to as journalistic theater. BORDER PEOPLE opened at The Marsh in San Francisco in January 2019, where it ran for ten months.

February 22 - February 29, Working Theater will present a week-long off-Broadway production of The Best of TheaterWorks!, a showcase of six of the best short plays to come out of the company's TheaterWorks! playwriting and performance classes. TheaterWorks! is a signature program of Working Theater that brings the stories of working people to the stage. The program has been offered to hundreds of working people throughout all five boroughs of New York City, including members of DC 37 (Municipal Workers); CWA Local 1180 (Communication Workers); 32BJ SEIU (Building Service Workers) and PSC (CUNY Employees). Specific plays to be produced in The Best of TheaterWorks! to be announced.

The 35th Anniversary Season will also feature a reading series of new plays and a benefit reading series of classic Working Theater hits in Spring of 2020 as well as the continued development of two of the Company's Five Boroughs/One City projects in Brighton Beach Brooklyn and at St. John the Divine in Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Peter Prato





