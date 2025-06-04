WITCHES AND ALIENS Take the Duplex Stage in New Double Bill of Musical Comedy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new theatrical double bill is set to bring laughter, aliens, witches, and one very complicated pair of shoes to The Duplex Cabaret Theatre this June. Double Bill: Witches and Aliens, presented by Judith Manocherian LLC and Space Weather Girl in association with Theatre Now New York, will feature three performances only: June 12, 13, and 14 at 7:00 p.m.

The evening pairs two original musical comedies: Encounter: A Space Cabaret, written and performed by Zena Wood (aka Space Weather Girl), and Christmas Eve in Dikanka: A Musical In-Concert, with book, music, and lyrics by Kit Goldstein Grant. The show is directed and choreographed by Jen Wineman with music direction by Henco Espag.

About the Shows

Encounter: A Space Cabaret is a genre-blending, comedy-fueled musical that imagines a broadcast gone interplanetary. Performed by Zena Wood, with Brandon Weber as Greg, the space-age satire mixes classic Hollywood charm with alien invasions and a surprising dose of humanity. The show is previewing in New York before heading to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Christmas Eve in Dikanka: A Musical In-Concert is a bold, slapstick-infused adaptation of Nikolai Gogol’s absurdist Ukrainian short story. A blacksmith must win back his lover’s heart on Christmas Eve—by acquiring the Czarina’s shoes. Along the way, he contends with witches, devils, and an overly seductive mother. The cast features Juan Calix, RJ Christian, Rebecca Larkin, Madeline Kunkowski, and Brian Charles Rooney.

Creative Team and Development

Associate producer Alexa Powell praised the work’s irreverent take on motherhood and sexuality, saying, “There simply aren’t enough songs about women over forty with sex drives!” The show was developed in Theatre Now New York’s Musical Writers Lab and previously workshopped at The Gallery Players.

Encounter draws inspiration from Wood’s previous multimedia work as Space Weather Girl, including solo shows and music videos such as All I Want for ChristMars is Mars.

Performance Details

Dates: June 12, 13, 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Venue: The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, 61 Christopher Street, NYC

Tickets: $30 + $4 fee

Runtime: 2 hours with one 15-minute intermission

Age Guidance: 16+

Tickets: Purchase here

For more information, visit: tnny.org.

Comments

