WEST 201 & THE FALSE HEART to be Presented By The American Theatre Of Actors This Month

WEST 201 by ROBERTA RHODES and THE FALSE HEART by JOHN DeBENEDETTO (Both directed by JOHN DeBENEDETTO) will be presented at the American Theatre of Actors this month.

"The False Heart" concerns an actor - always a bridesmaid never a bride, or in this case, always an understudy and never the lead. Until Now. This actor decides to take a RISK to change his luck and play the lead. The lengths he goes to change his luck may surprise you.

"West 201" concerns a woman of a "certain age" and her RISK at finding romance. Is it too late?

The ensemble cast includes Jonathan Beebe, Ben Elias, Richard Fisher, Sam Hardy, Royce Johnson, Sharon Shahar, and Richard Sexton.

Performance Details:

February 28 - March 3 (WED-SAT @ 8pm. SUN @ 3pm.) Tickets $20 - $25

Order ONLINE (20% off online tickets bought through Wed Feb 21)

Tickets available at the door (cash only) $25