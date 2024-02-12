WEST 201 & THE FALSE HEART to be Presented By The American Theatre Of Actors This Month

Performances will run for one week from February 28 to March 3.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Lead the New York Premiere of STILL Off-Broadway Photo 1 Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Lead the New York Premiere of STILL Off-Broadway
Review Roundup: Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR Opens At MCC Theater Photo 2 Review Roundup: Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR Opens At MCC Theater
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway
Photos: Peter Dinklage, Ben Platt, Joel Grey & More Celebrate THE CONNECTOR Opening Night Photo 4 Photos: Peter Dinklage, Ben Platt, Joel Grey & More Celebrate THE CONNECTOR Opening Night

WEST 201 & THE FALSE HEART to be Presented By The American Theatre Of Actors This Month

WEST 201 by ROBERTA RHODES and THE FALSE HEART by JOHN DeBENEDETTO (Both directed by JOHN DeBENEDETTO) will be presented at the American Theatre of Actors this month. 

"The False Heart" concerns an actor - always a bridesmaid never a bride, or in this case, always an understudy and never the lead. Until Now. This actor decides to take a RISK to change his luck and play the lead. The lengths he goes to change his luck may surprise you.

"West 201" concerns a woman of a "certain age" and her RISK at finding romance. Is it too late?

The ensemble cast includes Jonathan Beebe, Ben Elias, Richard Fisher, Sam Hardy, Royce Johnson, Sharon Shahar, and Richard Sexton.

Performance Details:

February 28 - March 3 (WED-SAT @ 8pm. SUN @ 3pm.) Tickets $20 - $25

Order ONLINE (20% off online tickets bought through Wed Feb 21)

Tickets available at the door (cash only) $25




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
The Acting Company Will Honor Stephen McKinley Henderson at Fantastic Journeys Gala Photo
The Acting Company Will Honor Stephen McKinley Henderson at 'Fantastic Journeys' Gala

The Acting Company has announced that Stephen McKinley Henderson will receive the John Houseman Award Honor, and William H. Wright II will receive the Joan M. Warburg Award Honor, as part of The Acting Company’s “Fantastic Journeys” Gala.

2
World Premiere of One Act Folk Opera ARCTIC EXPLORATIONS to Premiere at Theater at St. Jea Photo
World Premiere of One Act Folk Opera ARCTIC EXPLORATIONS to Premiere at Theater at St. Jean

Arctic Explorations, with music and words by Michael Dellaira, and additional music by Inuit performer Nuka Alice, will be given its world premiere at Theaters at St. Jean. Learn how to purchase tickets.

3
IndieSpace Unveils Artist Resource Opportunities For 2024 Photo
IndieSpace Unveils Artist Resource Opportunities For 2024

IndieSpace has revealed their upcoming slate of grant programs, coworking events, producing workshops, and other resource opportunities for independent theater artists.

4
2024 NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival Unveils Full Lineup Featuring Q&As, Panels & Photo
2024 NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival Unveils Full Lineup Featuring Q&A's, Panels & More

2024 NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival has revealed the full lineup featuring feature-length films, short films, and more. See the lineup and learn how to purchase tickets.

More Hot Stories For You

The Acting Company Will Honor Stephen McKinley Henderson at 'Fantastic Journeys' GalaThe Acting Company Will Honor Stephen McKinley Henderson at 'Fantastic Journeys' Gala
World Premiere of One Act Folk Opera ARCTIC EXPLORATIONS to Premiere at Theater at St. JeanWorld Premiere of One Act Folk Opera ARCTIC EXPLORATIONS to Premiere at Theater at St. Jean
IndieSpace Unveils Artist Resource Opportunities For 2024IndieSpace Unveils Artist Resource Opportunities For 2024
SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING Now Adding Thursday MatineesSINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING Now Adding Thursday Matinees

Videos

Exclusive: Watch 'He's Gone Away' from THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 Video
Exclusive: Watch 'He's Gone Away' from THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66
Get a First Listen to the Opening Scene of THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Video
Get a First Listen to the Opening Scene of THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Treasure Island in Off-Broadway Treasure Island
The Center at West Park (3/06-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You