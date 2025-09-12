WELL, I'LL LET YOU GO Recoups Investment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producer Jacob Stuckelman and Andrew Patino of Regular People have announced that the critically acclaimed production of Bubba Weiler's Well, I'll Let You Go, which closes today, has recouped its initial investment after seven weeks Off-Broadway and with a total of 44 performances. Having opened at The Space at Irondale (85 S Oxford St, Brooklyn) on Thursday, August 7, this strictly limited engagement has played to sold-out audiences at every single performance since its very first preview on Tuesday, July 29. It quickly became “this summer's must-have ticket” (Theatermania).

Producer Jacob Stuckelman and Andrew Patino of Regular People remarked, “We are in the midst of an ongoing renaissance of bold, unconventional producing models Off-Broadway. Regular People is deeply gratified that audiences were willing to embrace such a powerful and resonant debut play, especially at the height of summer.”

Directed by Drama Desk and Obie winner Jack Serio, Well, I'll Let You Go featured an “eye-poppingly talented cast” (New York Times) that includes Tony nominee Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Cricket Brown (Judgment Day, Park Avenue Armory), Obie winner Michael Chernus (Apple TV's Severance, Peacock's Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy), Will Dagger (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lortel and Obie winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room), Danny McCarthy (The Minutes, To Kill a Mockingbird), Drama Desk nominee Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo, Netflix's Orange Is the New Black), and Amelia Workman (The Antiquities, Amazon Prime's American Rust). Tony nominee Marin Ireland joined the company for the final 12 performances.

The creative team for Well, I'll Let You Go includes Frank J. Oliva (scenic design), Avery Reed (costume design), Drama Desk and Obie-winner Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Brandon Bulls (sound design), Avi Amon (original music), Jackson Paul Walker, (associate director), Taylor Williams, CSA (casting), Zach Brecheen (production stage manager), and Hannah Frye-Ginsberg (assistant stage manager).

Set in a small Midwestern town, Well, I'll Let You Go, which marks Bubba Weiler's professional playwriting debut, is a portrait of a woman and a community in crisis. Alternately vast and personal in scope, shifting backwards and forwards in time, this expansive, yet incredibly intimate, debut play sifts through the rubble of a town, a marriage, and a life built on an American Dream that's crumbled.

Well, I'll Let You Go is produced by Jacob Stuckelman, Andrew Patino, Kyle Rogers, Matt Krauss of Regular People along with Patrick Catullo, The Cohn Sisters, Shira Friedman, Danny Kopel, Ordinary Magic, and Lauren Weinberger. Jacob Stuckelman and Christian Palomares of Regular People serve as General Managers. Andrew Patino of Regular People serves as Director of Marketing. David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.