WATCH ME WALK Comes to Soho Rep in January

Watch Me Walk is coming to Soho Rep next year. The production is written and performed by Anne Gridley, directed by Eric Ting, with choreography by Asli Bulbul, and presented in association with the Under the Radar Festival. Performances will run January 14 - February 8.

Joining Gridley in the cast are Alex Gibson and Keith Johnson.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Jian Jung, Costume Designer Lux Haac, lighting designer Kate McGee, sound and video designer Tei Blow, original song composer Noah Lethbridge, and props supervisor Thomas Jenkeleit.

Being disabled always includes an element of chance. Anne has a disease you’ve probably never heard of and it doesn’t have a cure. Her doctor says it shouldn’t define her, but she’s going to define it for you.

Watch Me Walk is a hilarious, biting, and compassionate new play about disability, pity, injustice, and family mythologies that will stay with you long after the curtain–or Anne–falls.