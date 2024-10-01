Vinny DePonto's MINDPLAY To Premiere in NYC This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mindplay will play a limited engagement in New York City this winter. Following engagements at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Arena Stage in Washington D.C, and soon at The Huntington in Boston (Nov 13 – Dec 1), Mindplay will begin previews at Greenwich House Theater on December 15, 2024, and open on Monday, January 13, 2025, for a limited engagement through April 20, 2025.

Created and performed by Drama Desk Award-nominated mentalist Vinny DePonto (Charlatan), written by Vinny DePonto and Josh Koenigsberg, and directed by Andrew Neisler, Mindplay invites audiences to an unforgettable, gasp-inducing experience in which your thoughts and memories play a leading role. Infused with intrigue and mystery, DePonto guides participants on a jaw-dropping, interactive journey as he reads minds while also revealing his own. The show was hailed by Broadway World LA as an “inviting, nostalgia-ridden… gem of a performance. Vinny DePonto is a masterful actor, storyteller, mentalist and illusionist, and Mindplay puts all his talents on display in a unique production that is not to be missed.” The Washington Post raves DePonto “brings ‘how did he do that?’ wonder to delight all…”, and demonstrates “enthralling feats of mind-probing prowess…” and “mesmerizing stage magic — including one particularly head-spinning stunt.” Masterfully blurring the line between illusion and reality, while investigating the wildly unreliable nature of memory, Mindplay will send audiences reeling into the night.

Tickets are $58-$139, and are now on sale at www.mindplaynyc.com. The regular performance schedule is Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 5pm & 9pm, and Sundays at 3pm & 7pm. Holiday weeks may vary, check the website for more information.

