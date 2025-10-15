Vineyard Theatre Will Honor Judy Kuhn and David Berlin at 2026 Annual Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vineyard Theatre's Annual Gala will honor renowned artist Judy Kuhn and distinguished attorney David Berlin. The Gala will be held on Monday, March 9, 2026, beginning at 6:00 PM at the Edison Ballroom (240 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036).



Sarah Stern shares, “We are thrilled to honor Judy and David— two people who mean so much to Vineyard Theatre and to the larger cultural community. Judy has originated some of the most memorable roles in the theatre, and her remarkable talent and artistry are matched by her generosity of spirit and dedication as a member of our Board. David’s steadfast support, wise counsel, and tireless advocacy have helped to sustain and strengthen our mission — and the work of numerous esteemed artists — over many years. It’s a joy to celebrate them both, and we look forward to a truly special evening.”



The Vineyard’s annual Gala directly supports the company’s 2025-2026 world-premiere productions and artists, including its Good Neighbor Program, through which the Vineyard makes thousands of subsidized free and low-cost tickets available each season.



Judy Kuhn is a multiple Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award nominee best known for her work on Broadway in Fun Home (Tony & Drama League Award nominations); the Roundabout’s 1993 revival of She Loves Me (Tony nomination); Richard Nelson’s Two Shakespearean Actors (Lincoln Center Theater); Chess (Tony & Drama Desk nominations); Les Misérables (Tony & Drama Desk nominations); Rags (Drama Desk nomination); and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. In 2019, she starred in Trevor Nunn’s critically acclaimed revival of Fiddler on the Roof in London's West End for which she received her second Olivier Award nomination. Select Off-Broadway & Regional Theatre: Becoming Eve (NYTW); Fun Home (Public Theater, Lucille Lortel Award); I Can Get It For You Wholesale (Outer Critics Circle Award), Assassins (Drama Desk nomination), and Passion (Drama League Award nomination), all at CSC; the U.S. premiere of Sunset Boulevard (Los Angeles); Eli’s Comin’ (Obie Award) and Dream True, both at Vineyard Theatre. Film & TV includes the title role in Disney’s Pocahontas, “Dear Edward”; Tick, Tick... Boom!; Enchanted; “Law & Order.” Judy has appeared on concert stages around the world including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall and London’s Royal Albert Hall. She has recorded four solo albums.



David Berlin is a distinguished entertainment lawyer and partner at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP. David is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading theatre attorneys. For over two decades, he has generously provided pro bono legal services to Vineyard Theatre, playing an integral role in the organization’s success and longevity. Known for his deep understanding of the creative process, strategic legal insight, and meticulous approach to protecting artists and productions, David has been a trusted champion for countless performers, producers, and theatre professionals, enabling them to focus on creating while he safeguards their work and their rights.



For information on advance table purchase and gala sponsorship opportunities please

contact gala@vineyardtheatre.org.