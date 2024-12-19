Vineyard Theatre Will Honor Joe Morton at 2025 Annual Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vineyard Theatre's Annual Gala will honor Emmy Award-winning actor and longtime Vineyard artist Joe Morton. The Gala will be held on Monday, February 24, 2025, beginning at 6:00 PM at the Edison Ballroom.



Sarah Stern shares, “Joe is a brilliant and beloved artist and colleague, with whom we have been fortunate to collaborate at The Vineyard for more than two decades. His multifaceted talent as an actor, director, writer, and musician is matched by his passion, artistry, integrity and vision – all of which have made him a leader in the field and an inspiration. We truly can't wait to honor Joe at our Gala with a very fun, one-of-a-kind celebration!"



Joe Morton is best known for his Emmy Award-winning role as Rowan/Eli Pope in Shonda Rhimes' groundbreaking series “Scandal.” He made his Broadway debut in Hair, earned a Tony Award nomination for the musical Raisin, and most recently portrayed the activist and comedian Dick Gregory to great acclaim in the play Turn Me Loose, for which he won the Lucille Lortel Award, among many others, including the NAACP Theatre Lifetime Achievement Award.



He has appeared in more than 70 films including The Brother From Another Planet (as The Brother), Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Speed, Of Mice And Men, Batman Vs. Superman and Justice League.



Morton also launched the series Inside the Black Box, spotlighting some of the most talented and influential Black artists in the entertainment industry. He will soon be seen in the new Fox comedy series “Going Dutch” opposite series star and executive producer Denis Leary.



Mr. Morton has collaborated with Vineyard Theatre on numerous projects over the past two decades. He starred alongside Sally Murphy in Cornelius Eady's award-winning Brutal Imagination, about the Susan Smith case; and conceived/directed a digital original cast production of Brutal Imagination online during the pandemic. He directed The Vineyard's production of Ben Snyder's History of the Word, and played James Baldwin in the Vineyard's acclaimed online series with The Commissary, Lessons in Survival, named among the New York Times Best Theatre of 2022. Among other collaborations over the years, he starred in Tyehimba Jess' Leadbelly for the Vineyard's Poetry/Theatre Project, served as a mentor to public high school students in the Vineyard's education programs, and is a proud member of The Vineyard's Board of Directors.

