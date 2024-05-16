Video: Watch the Trailer for JUST ANOTHER DAY Starring Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater555 is presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Just Another Day a play by Dan Lauria about wonderful old friends who may not even know each other, but who relive and celebrate a life together…maybe.

Get a first look at footage below!

In Just Another Day, a comedy writer and a sophisticated poet in their seventies meet daily on a park bench to exchange wits and barbs, and wax nostalgic about old movies, all the while trying to figure out how they know – and love – each other. At least for that day.

Directed by Eric Krebs, the two-member cast is Dan Lauria (Lombardi,”The Wonder Years”, A Christmas Story) and Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Morning’s at Seven). Between them, Lauria and McCormack have over 100 years of live theatrical experience, as well as over 150 television shows and films.

The creative team is Joan Racho-Jensen (lighting design), Bettina Bierly (costume design), Bruce Connelly (production stage manager), Ylfa Edelstein (assistant stage manager).

