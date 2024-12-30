Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Video: LIKEWISE At The New York Theater Festival

LIKEWISE is a dark comedy about female friendship, fighting dirty, and performing for the voices in your head, real or imagined.

LIKEWISE: a new play written, performed, and produced by Kiera Moran is making its NY debut at the New York Theater Festival. Directed by Bannon Brody and stage managed by Maddie Morehead, with sound/light design by Alex White.

The full cast will reprise their roles from the play's world premiere at Wesleyan University featuring Paige Merril as CALLIE, April Schwartz as ERICA, and Compton Stewart as JAKE.

Joey, a 17-year-old trainwreck, is your winningly unreliable narrator through the growing pains of girlhood in a story about all the crazy things you do when you lose someone and the even crazier things you'd do to get them back.

More information can be found at the New York Theater Festival webpage, and at kiera-moran.com.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

