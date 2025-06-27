Video: Jenn Colella and More Sing Songs From Queer Musicals Recorded by Theatre Barn Records

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of Pride 2025, New York Theatre Barn released a video playlist of songs from queer musicals recorded by Theatre Barn Records. The playlist features never-before-seen footage from album recording sessions of queer musicals with queer Broadway icons, including Jenn Colella, L Morgan Lee, and Taylor Iman Jones.

New York Theatre Barn released a statement about the value of LGBTQIA2S+ Pride: “Pride has always been a protest. And, in theatre, protest lives in every bold choice, every untold story, every act of being seen. Our community is not just who we create for or the notes we hit. It's about who we rise with.”



The video playlist includes songs from Lucier & Rose’s Xena: Warrior Musical, Maiga Vidal’s Café con Leche, and Jesse J. Sanchez’s Sueños: Our American Musical. These musicals amplify queer narratives, characters, and writers, while making space for actors of varying queer intersections. Performers also featured are Linedy Genao, Rubén Flores, Robi Hager, Nyseli Vega, Wren Rivera, Kristopher Stanley Ward, Cortney Wolfson, Fran Tapia, and Kris Carrasco.

Theatre Barn Records will also add another queer musical to its canon with the July 4, 2025 release of the concept EP of Winner, a new musical from Nico Juber (Millennials Are Killing Musicals) and Joe Barros. The album features Taylor Iman Jones, Jade McLeod, Alex Wyse, Diana Huey, and more.

For 18 years, New York Theatre Barn has been an inclusive home for artists and a holistic incubator of original culture-shifting musicals that amplify narratives of collectively underrepresented communities. The video playlist can be accessed here.

