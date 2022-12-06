Video: Get a First Look at YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
The play features Hannah Cabell, Cole Doman, Annie Fang, Savidu Geevaratne, and Mia Pak.
The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS is currently playing at the Claire Tow Theater.
Get a first look at production footage below!
YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS is a new play written by Julia May Jonas and directed by Annie Tippe. The play features Hannah Cabell, Cole Doman, Annie Fang, Savidu Geevaratne, and Mia Pak and has sets by Brett J. Banakis, costumes by Wendy Yang, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound by Stowe Nelson, and original music by Brian Cavanagh-Strong. Karen Evanouskas is the Stage Manager.
Related Stories View More Off-Broadway Stories
From This Author - Show Highlights
Video: First Look at BECKY NURSE OF SALEM, Open Now at Lincoln Center Theater
December 5, 2022
Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, opened last night (Sunday, December 4) at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Check out all new video footage here!
Video: Get a First Look at Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & More in SOME LIKE IT HOT
December 2, 2022
Get a first look at footage from Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot, now playing at the Shubert Theatre!
Video: Get a First Look at AIN'T NO MO', Now Playing on Broadway!
December 2, 2022
All new clips have been released from the new Broadway play, Ain't No Mo'! Get a first look at the production, which opened last night, in the video here!
Exclusive: Watch Denee Benton Sing 'On the Steps of the Palace' in INTO THE WOODS
December 1, 2022
Denee Benton has returned to the woods! Benton, who starred as Cinderella in the off-Broadway run of Into the Woods at City Center earlier this year, is reprising her role in the Broadway run of the production through December 24. Check out an exclusive video of Denee performing 'On the Steps of the Palace'.
Video: Watch an All New Trailer for LEOPOLDSTADT on Broadway
November 22, 2022
An all new trailer has been released for Leopoldstadt on Broadway, featuring footage from the production. Check out the video here!
December 5, 2022
Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, opened last night (Sunday, December 4) at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Check out all new video footage here!
Video: Get a First Look at Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & More in SOME LIKE IT HOT
December 2, 2022
Get a first look at footage from Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot, now playing at the Shubert Theatre!
Video: Get a First Look at AIN'T NO MO', Now Playing on Broadway!
December 2, 2022
All new clips have been released from the new Broadway play, Ain't No Mo'! Get a first look at the production, which opened last night, in the video here!
Exclusive: Watch Denee Benton Sing 'On the Steps of the Palace' in INTO THE WOODS
December 1, 2022
Denee Benton has returned to the woods! Benton, who starred as Cinderella in the off-Broadway run of Into the Woods at City Center earlier this year, is reprising her role in the Broadway run of the production through December 24. Check out an exclusive video of Denee performing 'On the Steps of the Palace'.
Video: Watch an All New Trailer for LEOPOLDSTADT on Broadway
November 22, 2022
An all new trailer has been released for Leopoldstadt on Broadway, featuring footage from the production. Check out the video here!