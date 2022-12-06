Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: Get a First Look at YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

The play features Hannah Cabell, Cole Doman, Annie Fang, Savidu Geevaratne, and Mia Pak.

Dec. 06, 2022  

The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS is currently playing at the Claire Tow Theater.

Get a first look at production footage below!

YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS is a new play written by Julia May Jonas and directed by Annie Tippe. The play features Hannah Cabell, Cole Doman, Annie Fang, Savidu Geevaratne, and Mia Pak and has sets by Brett J. Banakis, costumes by Wendy Yang, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound by Stowe Nelson, and original music by Brian Cavanagh-Strong. Karen Evanouskas is the Stage Manager.






