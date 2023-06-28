Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY

 Kiki deLohr performs as the rock star “Siren,” accompanied by cast mates Justin Huertas and William A. Williams. 

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Prospect Theater Company has released a video featuring the song “Terrible Ride,” from the New York premiere of the award-winning new indie-rock musical Lizard Boy. Kiki deLohr performs as the rock star “Siren,” accompanied by cast mates Justin Huertas and William A. Williams

Check out the video below!

Additionally, for the final week of performances, there will be an added a matinee performance of  Lizard Boy on Thursday, June 29th at 3:00pm, to feature the entire cast of actor-musician understudies: Kai An Chee (Mr. Holland’s Opus, Miss Saigon), Milo J. Marami (A Chorus Line, Dog Man: The Musical), and Jacob Ryan Smith(Disney+’s “Hamster & Gretel”). Tickets are now available for purchase.

Lizard Boy will run through Saturday, July 1st at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). The original musical features book, music and lyrics by Justin Huertas (Marvel’s Squirrel Girl), direction by Brandon Ivie (Prospect’s Jasper in Deadland), and music direction by Steven Tran (Marvel’s Squirrel Girl). 

Following a successful run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Prospect’s production of Lizard Boy features the original actor-musician cast of Justin Huertas, Kiki deLohr, and William A. Williams, and includes understudies mentioned above.

The creative team for Lizard Boy also includes Suzu Sakai (Scenic Adaptor / Environmental Design), Erik Andor (Costume Design), Brian Tovar (Lighting Design), Kevin Heard (Sound Design), and Katherine Freer (Projection Design), with L.B. Morse (Original Production Design). The Production Stage Manager is Victoria Whooper, and Assistant Stage Manager is Josh-Andrew Wisdom. Cara Hinh is the Associate Director, and the Assistant Music Director is Keiji Ishiguri.

Lizard Boy tells the story of Trevor—a young man with green scaly skin. He feels like a monster, and rarely braves the city outside his apartment. But when a powerful voice calls to him in a dream, he impulsively finds a date (on Grindr) and begins an adventure beyond his wildest apocalyptic nightmares... Sparks fly in this queer-indie-rock-action-romance that pulses with fierce conflict and fiercer harmonies, and takes us on a heart-pounding ride of self-discovery that asks: If the world were against you... would you still save it?  

Equal parts comic book adventure and coming-of-age love story, Lizard Boy has been called "Ingenious" (San Francisco Chronicle), "Phenomenal" (San Jose News), "Ferocious & Funny" (Seattle Times), “Wildly Original” (The Guardian), and “Must-See Theater” (BroadwayWorld.com). 





