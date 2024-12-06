Video: Blue Man Group Celebrates The 25th Anniversary Of AUDIO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their debut studio album, AUDIO, originally released on December 7, 1999, through Virgin Records. The album was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album. Watch their video tribute below.

Blue Man Group is a colorful, satirical and interactive spectacle for the senses. Those mysterious non-verbal Blue Men communicate through music, art and comedy to connect with audiences everywhere. Blue Man Group invites their audiences to embrace creativity and relish in the spectacular journey that takes place over the course of each show.

Blue Man Group has an expanded performance schedule through the Holidays. On December 31 performances at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm there will be a post-show New Year's Eve countdown celebration with party hats, noisemakers, a performance of “Auld Lang Syne” and magical snowfall. Blue Man Group will end its historic New York City run at the Astor Place Theatre on February 2, 2025.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.blueman.com

ABOUT BLUE MAN GROUP

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory-stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit Blueman.com.

