Video: BLUE MAN GROUP Co-Founders Return To The Stage

In a historic moment for Blue Man Group, original co-founders Chris Wink, Matt Goldman, and Phil Stanton made their return to the stage yesterday, performing as Blue Men for the first time in years to a sold-out crowd. Check out video from their return!

Their performance marked the beginning of a special farewell celebration for the group's legendary New York residency at the Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette Street), which concludes next month.

Fans who missed yesterday's electrifying show have another chance to witness history as the co-founders will perform again during a special performance on Friday, January 24 at 8:00 PM. Tickets for this highly anticipated event are available now at www.blueman.com.

For over 30 years, three bald and blue men have taken millions of people beyond any language barrier, introducing a new imaginative art form through music, comedy, and unexpected elements of surprise. Blue Man Group's euphoric expression of shared humanity became a cultural icon thanks to the vibrant New York theatre community and the unwavering support for their unique vision.

“Seeing Chris, Matt, and Phil back on stage was an emotional and exhilarating experience for everyone in the theater last night,” said Jack Kenn, Managing Director of Blue Man Group. “Their return not only honors the legacy of Blue Man Group but also serves as a heartfelt thank-you to the audiences who have supported us for over three decades.”

Blue Man Group's final performance in New York will take place on February 2, 2025. The group remains committed to their unique theatrical spectacles with ongoing residencies in Boston (entering its 30th year), Las Vegas (entering its 25th year), and a new production opening in Orlando in April 2025. To stay up to date on the latest news and to purchase tickets, please visit www.blueman.com.

