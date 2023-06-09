Victory Theatrical Announces 2023-24 Off-Broadway Season At The Players Theatre

Victory Theatrical, parent company to Be Bold! Productions and Literally Alive Family Theatre, announced their 2023-24 Off-Broadway season at the historic Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. The season will include two original family musicals produced by Literally Alive (Alice in Wonderland and Cinderella), the 15th Year of Be Bold! Productions A Christmas Carol the Musical and an Agatha Christie Murder Mystery to close the season in April.

Victory Theatrical has been in residence at The Players Theatre since 2008. Working with Playwright and lyricist Brenda Bell and composer Michael Sgouros, the company has produced over 50 Off-Broadway productions in the space, transforming much-loved stories into musicals. "We adapt classic literature by exploring the story behind the story, presenting something new while honoring the original author's intent," said Bell.

Alice in Wonderland the Musical

September 30 - November 05, 2023

"Well, after a fall like that I shall think nothing of tumbling down the stairs at home!" - ALICE

Ushering in the season is Alice in Wonderland the Musical. Tumble down the rabbit hole with the wonderfully, wild, wacky, and whimsical cast of characters in this original musical. Kick up your heels with Alice as she sings and dances her way through Lewis Carroll's legendary tale. Meet the White Rabbit-if you can catch him! - and don't forget to bow to the Queen of Hearts or it's off with your head - oh my! Sixty minutes of marvelous mayhem. After all, it's sure to be a mad tea party, and you're the guest of honor!

A Christmas Carol the Musical

15th Season! November 26 - December 30, 2023

A holiday tradition in the West Village, Charles Dickens' classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's redemption reminds us of the true meaning of the holiday season - compassion and love for family, friends, and neighbors. This original musical in its 15th year is an adaptation both unique and beloved by audience members. A live orchestra coupled with a cast of all ages brings this charming and beloved story to life. Eric Fletcher, who has delighted Players Theatre audiences for more than a decade, reprises his role as the infamous Ebeneezer Scrooge. Fletcher plays the role to the hilt and is famous among Player Theatre audiences for his dynamic and versatile style.

Cinderella the Musical - Spring 2004

"Because everyone deserves a happy ending!" - CINDERELLA

Join us at the ball with Cinderella as she dances her way from peasant to princess in this original musical adaptation of Cinderella. This production embraces the centuries-old story of the rewards of kindness and love in the face of adversity. All the elements of the original are there: spoiled stepsisters, a fairy Godmother, a prince, a ball, and those famous slippers! Will Cinderella get her prince in the end? Find out as the company builds Cinderella's magical world with beautiful sets, original music, singing, and dancing.

Literally Alive is an award-winning NYC-based children's theatre company. They proudly and enthusiastically produce original musicals based on classic children's literature, which come to life onstage. For more information on Alice and Cinderella visit: www.LiterallyAlive.com

Be Bold! Productions was formed in 1999 to give artists a safe and creative environment to work their magic. Sometimes just stepping on to the stage takes all the courage you can muster and Be Bold exists to support those small steps that lead to artistic discovery. Previous productions have included original musicals of Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein, Sleepy Hollow and Click Here which has been playing Off-Broadway for 15 years. For tickets and more information on A Christmas Carol visit: Click Here.