Veanne Cox to Join MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND Off-Broadway Tonight

Veanne Cox (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will join the cast of the world premiere of MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND by Joy Behar at MMAC Theater from March 12 to March 23, joining award-winning comedienne Judy Gold, Emmy Award winner Susan Lucci (All My Children), and Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly’s Last Jam, Caroline or Change, Sistas).

Directed by Randal Myler, the 90-minute show will welcome the next powerhouse cast on March 26, including Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building, Feud: Betty and Joan), and Andrea Navedo (Jane The Virgin). Cox will also join the next cast who will run until April 20.

MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND is a hilarious, no-holds-barred series of stories created by the legendary Joy Behar. With razor-sharp wit and zero filters, Joy dives into the messy truths of love, marriage, and divorce, revealing the chaotic, funny, and often eye-opening realities of relationships. These stories are as relatable as they are outrageous, offering something for anyone who’s ever tied the knot—or thought about untying it.

