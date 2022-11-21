Vanessa Williams, Darlene Love, and Ronan Tynan Headline CHRISTMAS ON BLEECKER
Annual Sheen Center benefit brings together exciting names in Theater, Dance, Music, and Comedy.
The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture presents Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason, on Monday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m., in its Loreto Theater located at 18 Bleecker Street.
The high-energy, Christmas variety show, hosted by actor and award-winning musician Frank Shiner, will feature performances by Vanessa Williams; Darlene Love; "America's Irish Tenor," Ronan Tynan; Actor, Julie Benko; Actor and Dancer, Rick Faugno; Comedian, Jen Fulwiler; Rock Violinist, Daisy Jopling; and the Brooklyn-based, horn-driven sound of the Huntertones Horns.
Composer, producer and keyboardist, Henry Hey, is the event's music director. Hey, who recently performed with Bruce Springsteen during his "Take Over" performance on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" will play piano and lead Christmas on Bleecker's all-star band. The C3U Young Adult Choir from Brooklyn's Christian Cultural Center will also perform and Archbishop Timothy Cardinal Dolan of New York will offer a special welcome.
"This year's Christmas on Bleecker variety show promises to be one of the best yet," said William Biddle, the Sheen Center's Executive Director. "The show has sold out two years running, and I expect this year will be no exception. A Christmas tradition like no other, Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason offers a broad mix of entertainment designed to uplift, engage, and inspire all audiences."
Proceeds from Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason help support the Sheen Center's mission and fund Sheen Center programming which includes all genres of music, dance, visual art, film, and family theater. For more information or to buy tickets visit the Sheen Center at www.sheencenter.org
