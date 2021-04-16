Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC to Celebrate 250th Live Performance

The sidewalks, doorways and windows of Greenwich Village become the setting for VOYEUR as live accompaniment collides with the city's soundscape.

Apr. 16, 2021  

After beginning performances on September 30th, Bated Breath Theatre Company will celebrate the 250th performance of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC on Friday, April 23rd.

VOYEUR is an open air, immersive theatrical experience that guides an intimate eight-person audience through the dreams of iconic artist Toulouse-Lautrec as he recalls his final absinthe-laced years living and working in Montmartre. It is a unique blend of theater, dance, art, walking tour, live music, opera and puppetry. The sidewalks, doorways and windows of Greenwich Village become the setting for VOYEUR as live accompaniment collides with the city's soundscape, transporting attendees into the bohemian world of 1899 Paris.

VOYEUR is conceived and directed by Mara Lieberman with puppet design and construction by James Ortiz (Hercules, The Woodsman); sets by Sadra Tehrani, Lina Younes and Ebony Burton; costumes by Christopher Metzger; lighting by Ebony Burton and Keith A. Truax; and sound design by Mark Van Hare. Dmitiriy and Maryia Umanskiy serve as music directors with choreography by Leila Mire and Kelsey Rondeau with Nate Carter. The cast includes Chloé Bell, Gino Bloomberg, Bianca Bulgarelli, Melissa Cabey, Sophia Carlin, Ever Chavez, Mollie Downes, Falana Fox, Natasha Frater, Sarah Gagarin, JoAnna Geffert, Gabe Girson, Clint Hromsco, Eileen Kielty, Megan Lako, Brooke Larimer, Adam Lawrence, Gregory Marlow, Colleen McCurley, Ella McMillion, Josh McWhortor, Annika Rudolph, Jacqueline Shoda-Iwasaki, Fé Torres, and Katherine Winter.

Audience members are required to wear a mask at all times and maintain a safe social distance for the duration of the performance. This immersive performance is hosted outdoors except for one short venture indoors into a spacious atmosphere capable of safe social distancing. A flexible ticket exchange policy is offered to those who may feel ill in order to facilitate responsible event participation. Audience members are asked to check local weather forecasts and dress accordingly.

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC runs September 30, 2020 - May 29, 2021. The performance begins at The Duplex, 61 Christopher Street at 7th Avenue South. Performance dates and times vary. See web site for complete schedule. Running time is approximately 1 hour. Audience members must be able to climb one flight of stairs and be on their feet for the duration of the performance. Tickets range from $69 - $94. Visit www.unmakinglautrecplay.com for times, tickets and further details.


