Co-created by Will Nunziata and Rachel Bertone, Van Gogh: A Theatrical Experience is a dance-play with music that will explore the life of the famous painter.

Mar. 2, 2021  
VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For VAN GOGH: A THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

Co-created by Will Nunziata and Rachel Bertone, Van Gogh: A Theatrical Experience is a dance-play with music that will explore the life of the famous painter Vincent van Gogh as never told before. The story is seen through the eyes of Jo van Gogh-Bonger - the woman responsible for making Vincent's paintings famous after his death. After 12 months of work on the show, the creative team is releasing a "sneak peek" promotional video of the show.

As told through music, dance, and art, Van Gogh has direction by Will Nunziata, choreography by Rachel Bertone, music and orchestrations by Eric Fegan, and devising dramaturgy by Emily White with other members of the creative team to be announced soon.

The promotional reel for the show stars the fabulous talents of Jere Hunt as Vincent, Kalonjee Gallimore as Theo, Dani Apple as Jo, and Amy Jo Jackson as Jo's voice. Cinematography and editing is by Pierre Marais and costumes are by the late-great, award-winning costume designer Marian Bertone, whom this project is dedicated to.

With Van Gogh: A Theatrical Experience, audiences will experience a thrilling, heartfelt, and healing journey of how Vincent van Gogh created some of the world's most famous paintings in a span of only a few years through the support of his brother Theo and Jo, Theo's wife. We come to learn how Jo, after the brothers passed, published the thousands of letters Vincent and Theo wrote to one another throughout their lives. The Van Gogh legacy was created because of Jo, and we are thrilled to give her the spotlight. Ultimately, Van Gogh is a transcendent theatrical experience for all the world to see, especially at a time when we need family, healing, and art more than ever.

With sights set on Broadway, the West End, and Japan the creative team is seeking Producer and/or Investor interest to help in the developmental process leading up to a Fall 2021 Covid-safe Workshop in New York City. To learn more on how to be part of the Team, please email vangoghtheatrical@gmail.com. For continued updates, follow the show's Facebook and Instagram at @vangoghtheatrical.


