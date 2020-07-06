VIDEO: Vanessa Williams Leads Lincoln Center's 10th #MemorialForUsAll
Vanessa Williams led the 10th Memorial For Us All tribute to honor those we lost due to COVID-19.
Williams performed renditions of "Colors of the Wind," "Save the Best For Last," "Love Is," (with Darius de Haas), and "Children Will Listen."
Watch the video below!
In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, Memorial For Us All offers unity, comfort, and healing through music, an art form intertwined with so many of our most beloved rituals around the world.
Anyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic is invited to submit the name of a friend or family member to be honored here. Since the Memorial For Us All launched on May 3 with a remembrance led by Wynton Marsalis, community members from New York City and beyond have submitted more than 1,700 names of loved ones to be remembered on the broadcasts.
