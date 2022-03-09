VIDEO: Todd Robbins Talks BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Players Theatre

Live theatre is full of magic even without the smoke and mirrors. The audience feels the vibrations from a live orchestra and goes on a journey of the mind with actors sharing their vulnerabilities before our eyes. But when the story of Beauty and the Beast required something extra to make the audience ask, "How'd they do that?" Literally Alive! Family Theatre called in a true expert in magic: Todd Robbins. "It's always fun to take something, just a stand-alone magic trick, and fold it into a narrative so that it just raises the whole thing and really creates the magic of theatre," Robbins said.

Under the rehearsal lights of the Off-Broadway original musical adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast," at The Players Theatre, Robbins consulted actors and the creative team on how to pull off show-stopping tricks of the eye. With flourishes of a magic fairy wing, the team of the Literally Alive Family Theatre production worked with Robbins to find the perfectly choreographed moment between cast, crew and musicians.

"It's a magical story and it needs a little magic and special effects so we're able to take a couple of tricks and then add them in so that it all flows all one miraculous moment to another." And he knows what he's doing from a lifetime of working at it. "I've done a lot of magic in theatre. I have a background in magic I've been doing it all my life. And I've performed magic just about everywhere,"

For more information visit: https://www.literallyalive.com/beauty-and-the-beast-the-musical/