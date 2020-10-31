VIDEO: THE JERRY DUNCAN SHOW Episodes 1 & 2 Are Live!

Based on Dean B Kaner's hit off-Broadway play of the same name, "The Jerry Duncan Show," a new comedic political web series has debuted on YouTube. The acclaimed NYC run was met with praise and was unable to finish due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series follows Jerry Duncan, a popular, big-mouthed nationally syndicated radio talk show host who interviews politicians, celebrities, and more from his basement in Alaska. He is in his thirties, but his mother, Maggie, is still trying to ruin his life... even though she died years prior, according to doctors, "by yelling her lungs out until her heart failed." Jerry is a bombastic, arrogant, self-absorbed radio host and at the same time, an insecure nebbish who has lived in the same apartment for 12 years with no exit ramp in sight.

In Episode 1, "Talk to the Urn," we meet Jerry and (hear) his mother and get to know his routine as he interviews former Vice Presidential Candidate (and fellow Alaskan) Sarah Palin.

In Episode 2, "Feel the Bern," Jerry takes on Democratic politicians Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, simultaneously (and Roseanne Barr).

"The Jerry Duncan Show" is directed by Broadway veteran Nick Corley, known for associate directing "Burn This" and "Plaza Suite," as well as his career on the stage in "You Can't Take It With You," "Drood," "Mary Poppins," and "She Loves Me." Kaner, the IRNE-nominated creator / writer of the series and off-Broadway stage incarnation is known for his work as a producer for "Before We're Gone" and as a writer/producer "The Boys of Winter."

The show features a cast of Broadway actors as well as film and television personalities. Popular New York stand-up comic / actor Josh Hyman star as Jerry Duncan ("Men Are From Mars, Women... Venus Live!" one-man U.S. National Tour, Drunk Shakespeare NYC). Also appearing is Drama Desk Award nominee Matthew Arkin ("Sunshine Boys," "Dinner with Friends," "Losing Louis"), Christina Bianco ("Funny Girl" at Théâtre Marigny, and off-Broadway's "The Marvelous Wonderettes," "It Must Be Him," and "Forbidden B'way Goes to Rehab") as Sarah Palin, Molly Erdman as Elizabeth Warren, Jeff McCarthy ("Zorba," "Urinetown," "Side Show," "Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago") as Joe Biden, Lauren Molina ("Sweeney Todd", "Rock of Ages," founder of Broadway band "The Skivvies") as Ginger, June Rachelson Ospa as the voice of Maggie, Maria Peyramaure as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Bart Shatto ("War Paint," "The Civil War," "Dracula," "Hands on a Hardbody") as Donald Trump.

The series features cinematography direction by Rod Weber and publicization by Ellis Gage.

"The Jerry Duncan Show" is produced by Kaner, and cast members Ospa (who served as a producer for Brodway's "Godspell" and "A Christmas Story") and Shatto, as well as Rod Weber, and is crowdfunding to continue producing the series. You can contribute to "The Jerry Duncan Show" on their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/be-part-of-the-jerry-duncan-show

For updates and more information, like and subscribe to The Jerry Duncan Show on Facebook and YouTube and follow @jerryduncanshow on Instagram and Twitter. You can contact the team for further inquiries by emailing thejerryduncanshow@gmail.com.

