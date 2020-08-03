Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: MCC Theater Presents HEALTHY MIND, HEALING ART

HEALTHY MIND, HEALING ART explored the restorative benefits of art making.

Aug. 3, 2020  

As a part of its virtual programming MCC Theater presented HEALTHY MIND, HEALING ART-MCC, in collaboration with THE MENTAL HEALTH COALITION. The evening explored the restorative benefits of art making, blending performance with conversation.

Watch below!

Artists shared their work, spoke on their process and engaged in dialogue with MCC's panel about how their artistic practice is a part of exercising good mental health.

For more information on The Menatl Health Coalition, visit: https://www.kennethcole.com/for-good/public-health/blog-mental-health-coalition-2020.html


