VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings 'To Be Brave' From New Musical BOLEYN

On the 485th anniversary of Anne Boleyn's execution, the new musical Boleyn has released a music video for the song "To Be Brave" featuring Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then, Hair). The song "To Be Brave" takes place moments before Anne Boleyn's execution in the show. Boleyn features music and lyrics by Jessy Tomsko.

In a statement, Tomsko said "We are endlessly grateful to Jackie for singing this song so beautifully, and for bringing such tremendous strength and vision to the performance."

Boleyn is a new Folk/Rock that meets Renaissance musical that tells the epic story of Anne Boleyn: the second wife of Henry VIII and first beheaded Queen of England. Anne has been misunderstood, villainized, and silenced over the centuries, and the truth of her story distorted by lies and propaganda written by the people who killed her. The creative team of this new show has been committed to telling Anne's truth for the past five years, and will be workshopping in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

"To Be Brave" was arranged and produced by Jessy Tomsko and Adam Michael Kaufman. The cinematography was done by Mark Dearborn, it also features violinist/violist Tomoko Akaboshi and cellist Keiji Ishiguri. Special thanks Casa Manana for kindly allowing us to film in the space.