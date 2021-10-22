VIDEO: Isaac Sutton Sings Hebrew Version of 'Till I Hear You Sing'

In celebration of his upcoming return to the NYC stage with "Broadway Israel" on October 24 at The Green Room 42, after a long forced Covid break, Isaac Sutton has released a special Hebrew lyric video of "Till I Hear You Sing" from Phantom of the Opera's sequel "Love Never Dies".

This special Hebrew version was recorded at TanTan Studios in Israel.

Watch below!

This is the first time "Till I Hear You Sing" has been recorded in Hebrew, with translation by Mor Day Hannani.

Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton, who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, will be returning to NYC with "Broadway Israel" for the first time since Covid on Sunday, October 24 at The Green Room 42 and will reunite on stage with two Broadway Stars- Amanda Jane Cooper ,Broadway's 15th Anniversary Glinda and one of the longest running 'Glindas' in WICKED's history, and DeLaney Westfall - Star of Kinky Boots, Beautiful and Sweeney Todd.

This celebration of Classic Broadway will mark their first concert appearance in NYC since Covid and their first reunion since their joint concert tours in Israel.

Performed by Isaac Sutton

Music by Andrew Loyd Webber

Translated by Mor Day Hannani

Recorded at TanTan Studios Israel.

Mixed by Yarden Ashkenazi