Advertisement

VIDEO: Highlights from RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY Show at Radio City Music Hall

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  

RIVERDANCE returns to Radio City Music Hall for 8 performances beginning Tuesday, March 10 through Sunday, March 15.

A One-Night-Only screening of RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW presented by Trafalgar Releasing, and filmed at Dublin's 3Arena where Riverdance debuted, will play in movie theaters across the US on Sunday, March 15,

RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW is a reinvention of the beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have reimagined the ground-breaking show with new, innovative lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Photo Credit: Jack Hartin

VIDEO: Highlights from RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY Show at Radio City Music Hall
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha Prep for MACK & MABEL at City Center
  • VIDEO: Watch Jordan Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba Sing 'If I Could Tell Her' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Liz Callaway Sing from Carmel Dean's WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN
  • VIDEO: Constance Wu Dreams of Performing at Shakespeare In The Park
    • Advertisement