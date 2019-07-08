VIDEO: Gary Busey Shares the Ten Commandments of ONLY HUMAN

Tickets are now available for Only Human, a new pop rock musical, starring Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Gary Busey, in the role of God. The production will open Off-Broadway at Theatre at St. Clements (423 West 46th Street), beginning previews on October 8, 2019 and opening October 21, 2019, for a limited engagement through January 5, 2020 only. Visit the show's official website at www.onlyhumanmusical.com to purchase tickets or for more information.



Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Mike Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Mike Squillante. The production is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Music director is Adrià Barbosa. Only Human was developed last year with a workshop at Oklahoma City University.



Before they were enemies, they were co-workers. Jesus and Lucifer never saw eye-to-eye, but when an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose...literally. A hilarious new musical of biblical proportions, Only Human shakes up heaven with kick-ass pop rock tunes and corporate attire.



Below, watch as "The Boss" shares the rules of the road!





