VIDEO: Composer Neil Berg Joins SUNY Student Assembly
On the third day of the 2020 Week of the SUNY Student Assembly, SUNY SA Chief of Staff Taryn Rackmyer interviewed Broadway composer, lyricist, and producer Neil Berg (with a surprise appearance from his wife, Broadway star Rita Harvey!)
Neil Berg is the composer/co-lyricist of award-winning new rock musical THE 12, written with Pulitzer Prize/Tony-winning playwright, Robert Schenkkan, which premiered at the Denver Center. His other shows include the new Broadway-bound musical Grumpy Old Men, which opened to rave reviews for its U.S. Premiere at The Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, the hit Off-Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper, Tim and Scrooge, which ran at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in NY, and The Man Who Would Be King. Neil is the creator/co-producer of the #1 Broadway touring concert in America, Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway, as well as Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll and Neil Berg's Pianomen. He is the co-producer of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award-Winning revival of Closer Than Ever. Neil Berg owns Leftfield Productions, Inc., an entertainment company which has produced more than 1,000 Broadway concerts worldwide.