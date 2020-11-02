VIDEO: Ali Levin and Nessa Norich Present RBG & Melania Trump Parody Music Video 'Make Happy'

With two days until the election, Melania Trump prays to the Bethesda Angel for one human friend.

Ali Levin and Nessa Norich have created a parody music video "starring" Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Melania Trump.

With two days until the election, Melania Trump prays to the Bethesda Angel for one human friend. She conjures the ghost of Ruth Bader Ginsburg who offers FLOTUS a juicy slap, rife with humor and Yiddish flavor. These American icons unite for grand finale cover of the duet of "Get Happy / Happy Days" originally sung by legends Judy Garland and Barbara Streisand. May this be the swan song!

Check out the video below!

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You