Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ali Levin and Nessa Norich Present RBG & Melania Trump Parody Music Video 'Make Happy'

Article Pixel

With two days until the election, Melania Trump prays to the Bethesda Angel for one human friend.

Nov. 2, 2020  
VIDEO: Ali Levin and Nessa Norich Present RBG & Melania Trump Parody Music Video 'Make Happy'

Ali Levin and Nessa Norich have created a parody music video "starring" Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Melania Trump.

With two days until the election, Melania Trump prays to the Bethesda Angel for one human friend. She conjures the ghost of Ruth Bader Ginsburg who offers FLOTUS a juicy slap, rife with humor and Yiddish flavor. These American icons unite for grand finale cover of the duet of "Get Happy / Happy Days" originally sung by legends Judy Garland and Barbara Streisand. May this be the swan song!

Check out the video below!


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Christopher Sieber's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • Exclusive: Beth Malone Sings 'On My Own' from LES MISERABLES as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • VIDEO: Beth Malone Sings FUN HOME, WILD PARTY & More Tonight On The Seth Concert Series