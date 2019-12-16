VIDEO: A BRIGHT ROOM CALLED DAY at The Public Theater

Take a look at video from The Public Theater's A Bright Room Called Day, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner and directed by Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. This scorching new version of Kushner's first play began performances in the Anspacher Theater on Tuesday, October 29 with an official press opening on Monday, November 25. A Bright Room Called Day was originally scheduled to close on December 8, but has now been extended twice through Sunday, December 22.

The complete cast of A Bright Room Called Day features Linda Emond (Annabella Gotchling), Michael Esper (Vealtninc Husz), Grace Gummer (Paulinka Erdnuss), Jonathan Hadary (Xillah), Bill Heck (Gregor Bazwald), Nikki M. James (Agnes Eggling), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Zillah), Nadine Malouf (Rosa Malek), Mark Margolis (Gottfried Swetts), Estelle Parsons (Die Älte), Danielle Skraastad (Understudy), Kerry Warren (Understudy), and Max Woertendyke (Emil Traum).

Agnes, an actress in Weimar Germany, and her cadre of passionate, progressive friends, are torn between protest, escape, and survival as the world they knew crumbles around them. Her story is interrupted by an American woman enraged by the cruelty of the Reagan administration, and a new character, grappling with the anxiety, distraction, hope, and hopelessness of an artist facing the once unthinkable rise of authoritarianism in modern America. Funny, brilliant, and devastating, this new production of A Bright Room Called Day revisits an epic work that takes a piercing look at the vulnerability of American democracy, and demands to know: when the devil takes up residence in your country...will you act?





