United Solo Announces Fall 2024 Special Award Nominees

United Solo has announced the nominees for their annual United Solo Special Award.

Each year, the festival presents an award to an established artist from outside the festival who demonstrates excellence in the medium and exemplifies all that solo performance can be. This year's nominees are a diverse group representing multiple disciplines and performance styles.

“Our nominees are more than just actors, they are writers, producers, directors, and most of all innovators,” says festival Founder and Artistic Director Omar Sangare. “The bring us joy, give us hope and show new ways of thinking and storytelling. Each of these artists are virtuosos who have mastered their craft, leaving a legacy for those who come after them.”

The nominees for the 2024 United Solo Special Award are:

Flotilla DeBarge – “Songs & Sass”

Eddie Izzard – “Eddie Izzard Performs Shakespeare's Hamlet”

Beverly Johnson – “In Vogue”

Patrick Page – “All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain”

Josh Thomas – “Let's Tidy Up”

This year's artist will join a distinguished group of past awardees including: Anna Deavere Smith (2010), Patti LuPone (2011), John Leguizamo (2012), Fiona Shaw (2013), Billy Crystal (2014), James Lecesne (2015), Staceyann Chin in collaboration with Cynthia Nixon (2016), Michael Moore (2017), Renée Taylor (2018), Aasif Mandvi (2019), Ian McKellen (2020), Lee Roy Reams (2021), Dael Orlandersmith (2022), and Charles Busch (2023).

The award will be presented at United Solo's Closing Gala on Sunday, November 17 at 7:00 pm at Theatre Row. The event is open to the public and tickets may be purchased at: https://shorturl.at/IwXAP.

