Under the Radar Festival & More Set for January at Lincoln Center

January at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will feature the Under the Radar festival,

the 22nd edition of globalFEST, De La Soul's headlining debut, Avenida B’s return to ¡VAYA¡,

and more.

Lincoln Center Presents

January 2025 Events



Under the Radar at Lincoln Center

Tuesday, January 7 at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, January 8 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 9 at 7:30 pm

Friday, January 10 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 11 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 12 at 3:00 pm

Wonderful Joe by Ronnie Burkett

Clark Studio Theater

Choose-What-You-Pay

Presented in collaboration with Under the Radar

“Paint gold in the part of me that is broken. Let my faultline shine, these golden precious scars are fine, divine, and mine.”

Joe and his dog Mister lose their home, and facing separation, head into the world for one last grand adventure together. The world seems broken, but Joe sees magic in the mundane, beauty amidst brutality, and life in the lost and lonely. He and Mister encounter Mother Nature, Santa Claus, Jesus and the Tooth Fairy, witness a troupe of homeless players in a cardboard theater, and show a disenfranchised teen how to jump over the moon in a playground rocket ship. A seemingly simple tale of a simple man, Wonderful Joe is a love letter to imagination, hope, and the art of filling broken hearts with gold. Ronnie Burkett brings Wonderful Joe to life with his signature style of beautiful puppetry and solo performance, with a glorious score and soundscape by John Alcorn.

*Please note: This performance contains adult themes and explicit language. Audience members must be 16+.

**All performances of Wonderful Joe are currently sold out. Additional tickets may be released closer to the show date. Please check LincolnCenter.org for any updates.



Thursday, January 9 at 7:30 pm

CAN I KICK IT? Featuring The Last Dragon

David Rubenstein Atrium

Free

Presented in collaboration with SHAOLIN JAZZ

CAN I KICK IT? (CIKI?) is a film experience presented by SHAOLIN JAZZ that caters to lovers of Kung-Fu flicks, the music they inspired, and everything else in between. At each event, cult classic martial arts and action films are scored live (scene-by-scene) with a blend of Hip-Hop and other music genres mixed by DJ 2-Tone Jones. To date, over 150 film titles have been screened at CIKI? events, including at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, SXSW, Smithsonian National Gallery of Art, New York Asian Film Festival, PAX East Convention, FanX Salt Lake Comic Con, and more. On January 9, join us for a one-night-only screening of the 1985 film The Last Dragon at the David Rubenstein Atrium.



Friday, January 10 at 7:30 pm

¡VAYA! - Avenida B

David Rubenstein Atrium

Free

Avenida B is led by bandleader David Frankel, born and raised among the Latin-American sounds in Alphabet City in New York's Lower Manhattan. With a love for that "old school sound" and the swing of a Latin percussion section, Avenida B’s mission is to reconnect salsa dancers, musicians, and DJs and to inspire the perpetuity and evolution of salsa dura and its singular energy and swing.



Saturday, January 11 at 2:00 pm

Mayers Consulting Family Music Showcase

David Rubenstein Atrium

Free

Enjoy a variety of award-winning, modern, eclectic artists from diverse backgrounds, performing mini concerts for audiences of all ages. Featured musicians include GRAMMY winner and 2025 nominee Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats performing bilingual (English & Spanish) swingin’ sounds; this year’s GRAMMY nominee Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids offering a sunny celebration of self-love; Miss Tutti and The Fruity Band presenting retro-pop bops; and GRAMMY-nominated Fyütch and his daughter Aura V showcasing an inspiring blend of Hip-Hop and soul.



Sunday, January 12 at 7:00 pm

globalFEST

David Geffen Hall

The cultural catalysts at globalFEST have been promoting the world's greatest musical traditions for over 20 years. This annual festival features an eclectic array of musical discoveries from today's hottest international sounds to styles born and bred in the U.S. The New York Times calls the festival, "a joyful and often raucous celebration of diversity and culture." The blockbuster, ten-sets-in-one-night evening returns to David Geffen Hall for another full-theater takeover, populating all the floors of the building with soul-stirring performers from across the planet and around the corner. This year's lineup includes Zar Electrik (Morocco/France), Maruja Limón (Spain), Bamba Wassoulou Groove (Mali), Kommuna Lux (Ukraine), Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices (U.S.), Ghazi & Boom.Diwan x Arturo O’Farrill (U.S./U.A.E.), Akshara Music Ensemble (India/U.S.), Paul Beaubrun (Haiti/U.S.), Rebolu (Colombia/U.S.), and Elida Almeida (Cape Verde/Portugal).



Under the Radar at Lincoln Center

Tuesday, January 14 at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, January 15 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 16 at 7:30 pm

Friday, January 17 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 18 at 3:00 pm

Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 19 at 3:00 pm



Night Side Songs by The Lazours

Clark Studio Theater

Choose-What-You-Pay

The American Repertory Theater/Philadelphia Theater Company’s production presented in collaboration with Under the Radar

“"Illness is the night side of life, a more onerous citizenship. Everyone who is born holds dual citizenship in the kingdom of the well and in the kingdom of the sick.” – Susan Sontag

A communal music-theater experience performed for—and with—an intimate audience, Night Side Songs gives voice to doctors, patients, researchers, and caregivers to meld the realms of the well and the sick. This genre-breaking theatrical kaleidoscope by Richard Rodgers Award recipients Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo, Flap My Wings) fuses story and song to take us on a journey through illness that brings us closer to life. Support for the development of Night Side Songs was provided by The Bob and Alison Murchison New Work Development Fund. Produced in association with American Repertory Theater and Philadelphia Theatre Company.

*Please note: This performance contains adult themes and explicit language. Audience discretion is advised; this show is intended for ages 15+



Thursday, January 16 at 7:30 pm

FRÄNDER

David Rubenstein Atrium

Free

This event will be livestreamed

FRÄNDER blends Swedish and Estonian folk traditions with a modern twist, creating a contemporary "heavy folk" sound. The result is a driving, robust, utterly unique style. FRÄNDER conjures an expressive musical landscape, evocative of the mystery and beauty of the ancient Scandinavian woodlands; they have wowed audiences worldwide, from Scandinavia to Japan, Canada and the U.S. The band's current tour lineup features founding siblings Gabbi Dluzewski (Swedish mandola and vocals) and Daniel Dluzewski (double bass and vocals), playing alongside Gabbi's wife Säde Tatar (flute and vocals), the percussionist expert Andreas Berglund (specialized on Japanese classical marimba), and the stellar fiddler and family friend Gabriella Josefsson. On their most recent album, II, FRÄNDER continues to redefine the future of European music.



Friday, January 17 at 8:00 pm

De La Soul

David Geffen Hall

Choose-What-You-Pay

Forever representing New York City, Long Island, and the mighty Native Tongues clique, De La Soul's sui generis combination of outrageously skilled wordplay, mischievous flights of poetic fancy, and eclectically omnivorous musical sampling put them at the forefront of Hip-Hop's golden age. Over the group's 35-year career, De La Soul has collaborated with virtually every major rap artist and produced nine classic albums, including their groundbreaking platinum LP 3 Feet High and Rising. Two recent seismic events have served to redefine the group for 2025 and beyond: the overdue addition of their stellar catalogue to audio streaming services and the untimely passing of founding member David "Trugoy the Dove" Jolicoeur. Following in the footsteps of an already legendary 2023 memorial celebration, De La Soul's headlining debut at David Geffen Hall represents their first major show in NYC in 16 months and a landmark moment for the future of Hip-Hop.

**This concert is currently sold out. Additional tickets may be released closer to the show date. Please check LincolnCenter.org for any updates.





Friday, January 17 at 7:00 pm

The Immortal Sisterhood LIVE

David Rubenstein Atrium

Free

This groundbreaking, ensemble led, Scottish-born, collaboration is an interdisciplinary production of music theater. It promises to captivate audiences with its blend of sound, opera, movement, live cello and poetry, presenting an intuitive and feminist perspective on the themes of honor and grief. The Immortal Sisterhood, originally a literary work authored by award-winning broadcaster and writer Gemma Cairney, comes to life on stage for the very first time in a world premiere performance. Witness an unforgettable journey through the reverence of six remarkable women throughout history, celebrated through an extraordinary fusion of art forms that transcend time and genre.

After the performance, stay for the after party with dancing, a special guest DJ, spoken word performances, and a pop-up book stall hosted by Brooklyn favorite Cafe con Libros, also curating a bespoke list of titles in response to the live show.

The Immortal Sisterhood Ensemble

Director and Writer: Gemma Cairney

Composer and Collaborator: Roxanne Tataei

Composer and Collaborator: Simone Seales

Composer and Collaborator: A Jones

Movement Director and Collaborator: Mele Broomes

Art Direction by Rebecca Palmer

Special guests exclusive to this premiere



Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 pm

The 8th Annual NextGen National

David Rubenstein Atrium

Free

Enjoy tomorrow's stars today at The American Pops Orchestra's (APO) NextGen National Vocal Competition! Originally created in collaboration between the APO and Music Director Luke Frazier in 2018, the NextGen Nationals offers mentorship, exposure, cash prizes, and paid performance opportunities to aspiring professional vocalists striving to reach the first rung on the ladder of success. The contest is 100% free, giving students of all backgrounds the opportunity to compete and learn from APO's roster of Broadway performers, celebrated recording artists, and respected arts administrators. Under their tutelage, participants will have access to the tools and knowledge necessary to better pursue a singing career. Join in the fun during the event by voting for your favorite competitor!



Thursday, January 23 at 7:30 pm

Cisco Swank

David Rubenstein Atrium

Free

"Brooklyn's own Francisco Haye—aka Cisco Swank—can boast a host of cosigns from both the media (Okayplayer, i-D, Fader) and his collaborators in the worlds of jazz improvisation (Ambrose Akinmusire, Julius Rodriguez, Braxton Cook) and Hip-Hop (Saba, Noname, Malaya). Perched expertly in the space between jazz, R&B, and Hip-Hop, The New York Times says that the young multi-hyphenate producer - vocalist - instrumentalist - songwriter's critically acclaimed 2023 solo debut More Better provides a showcase for "melodic piano chords over lush soul and trap-inspired drums and raps in a manner that recalls… MIKE and Earl Sweatshirt, but with the polish of a Village Vanguard headliner." Currently poised to elevate into the post-neo-soul stratosphere, Cisco Swank celebrates both his Lincoln Center debut and the upcoming release of his anticipated sophomore album with a set highlighting his best-known tracks, newest music, and special guests.



Friday, January 24 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 25 at 7:30 pm

The Burnt Sugar SmokeHouse

David Rubenstein Atrium

Free

Come out for a two-night Burnt Sugar SmokeHouse, kicking off Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber’s (BSAC) 26th year of “never playing a song the same way once.” Chefs LaTasha N. Nevada Diggs, Sameer Gupta & Ben Tyree, Julia Kent, James ‘Biscuit’ Rouse, LaFrae Sci, Avram Fefer, Shelley Nicole, Bruce Mack, Honeychild Coleman, V. Jeffrey Smith, Aalics Bronson & Damon Mendes, Michael Veal, and Ms. Olithea & Jared Michael Nickerson’s crews will each add their own caramelized flavor to this SmokeHouse edition’s sonic stew. As always, Burnt Sugar gives tribute to Maestro Lawrence ‘Butch’ Morris (1947-2013) for showing them the way and to Gregory Stephen ‘Ionman’ Tate (1957-2021) for creating the BSAC sonic spaceship, with gratitude to Jared Michael Nickerson who continues to steer BSAC through a many-splendored realm of cosmic noise and riddim. Whatever suits you, the Burnt Sugar SmokeHouse is serving it up, free for the people. Come get some!



Thursday, January 30 at 7:30 pm

Mali Obomsawin

David Rubenstein Atrium

Free

This event will be livestreamed

The genre-fluid, accomplished creator Mali Obomsawin is a bassist, composer, vocalist and proud citizen of the Odanak First Nation. Obomsawin's increasingly broad body of work spans jazz and roots music, indie rock and experimental sound, film scoring, and all-ages instruction. An international touring artist and celebrated accompanist, her current projects include the shoegaze duo Deerlady, the Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band and her eponymous free-jazz ensemble, making its Lincoln Center premiere at the David Rubenstein Atrium. Obomsawin's music liberally references her Native heritage and the challenges of realizing freedom under colonialism while challenging listeners with expressive harmonies.





