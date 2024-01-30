U.S. Premiere Of SPLIT LIP Begins Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

The show is part of the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series, running Off-Broadway from January 30 - February 11.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

SoHo Playhouse's U.S. premiere of the Perth Fringe Festival solo hit, Split Lip by Blake Anderson, begins performances tonight! The show is part of the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series, running Off-Broadway from January 30 - February 11. Opening night is Friday, February 2.

Written, directed and performed by Blake Anderson, Split Lip tells the story of Ginava; a patient diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder. Pulling from over 40+ film and television references, split lip explores the experience of trauma, and how it affects mental health, all performed through the medium of spoken word lip-syncing.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets to all shows are $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info visit Click Here.

Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe plays this season has to offer! Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.

The Fringe Encore Series, founded in 2006 by Britt Lafield, was created as a learning center and stepping stone for upcoming talent and their amazing productions. Originally selecting shows from The New York International Fringe Festival every August in New York City, the Series now has expanded to include the largest Fringe Festivals in the world. Fringe Encore Series presents, promotes and educates the "best of" productions from each festival and allows them more opportunities to grow into their next steps of developments. Simultaneously the Series provides our New York community the opportunity to experience the best emerging theater in the world. The International Fringe Encore Series is curated by Darren Lee Cole (SoHo Playhouse Artistic Director), Britt Lafield (SoHo Playhouse), Scott Morfee (Barrow Street Theatre), Kristina Olson (Barrow Street Theatre) and Matthew Quinn (Theatre Asylum). The Series has called the SoHo playhouse home since 2007. For info visit https://fringeencoreseries.com.

SoHo Playhouse's mission is to preserve, produce and present the unique art form known as Off Broadway Theatre. For info visit Click Here.

 




