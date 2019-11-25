US Debut Of Award-Winning METAMORPHOSIS Announced

This festive season, New York audiences are treated to a feminist redefining of Kafka's masterpiece exploring sexuality and adulthood. It's first staging in the U.S., Metamorphosis is a powerful, hour-long re-telling of the original, exploring the universal experience of the uncontrollable changes as we transition from child to adult.

Written, directed, and performed by women; this part adaptation, part biography, is told from the perspective of Grete Samsa, sister to the insect-like Gregor. Considered by some critics to be the cruelest person in the original text, whilst others would argue that she is left powerless and without voice, Chittenden's poetical writing explores Grete's vulnerable emotional state and the novella's themes of violence, uncertainty, neglect, isolation and abandonment.

As relevant today as it was over 100 years ago, this play brings Kafka's novella a new relevance and is presented as part of the SoHo Playhouse's Fringe Encore Series, a festival featuring the best performance work selected from Fringe Festivals around the world. Metamorphosis played to critical acclaim at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and 2018 Brighton Fringe, as well as extensive UK touring.

Brought to New York by the multi-award winning Sweet Productions with Different Theatre, audiences can expect a timely and relevant work from one of the UK's best writers [Sam Chittenden - NWS Best New Play Award - Brighton Fringe 2019] and an outstanding solo performance by Heather-Rose Andrews, that leaves the audience 'suspended in rapture' (**** thespyinthestall.com)

This play is perfect for audiences looking for solo-work, with challenging writing and exquisite performance.

Tickets: £39 (www.fringeencoreseries.com)





