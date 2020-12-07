UNTITLED MONOLOGUES Will Debut at Rogue Theater Festival

Francesca Bolam's powerful collection of therapy-driven narratives - Untitled Monologues - is set to debut at Rogue Theatre's first virtual festival this December.

The play is a collection of pieces written and directed by Bolam, which explores the many universal-yet-personal experiences endured by women when they finally have the space to speak.

From the experience of addiction, to loss, this experimental exploration covers the wide variety of emotions women often find too difficult to share with friends, partners or family. In this intimate performance, we see how these women talk openly, when they're in a safe space.

"Therapy is unpredictable. It makes you think about things you thought you had locked away in a box in the back of your mind"; said Bolam. "Situations that happened years ago come flooding back and conversations you wish you'd had are finally given the airtime."

Alongside Bolam's own narrative within the play, she's joined by Anne Windsland (High Maintenance HBO, Ophelia The Pearl Theatre), Selamawit Worku (She's Gotta Have It NETFLIX directed by Spike Lee), Te'Era Coleman (Men On Boats, The NOLA Project) and Alexis LaBarba (the Wooster Group and New York Shakespeare Company).

Watch "Untitled Monologues" as part of the Rogue Theater Festival 2020 line up in association with 13th St Repertory Theatre. Streaming December 12th at 1pm EST.

https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41762

Francesca Bolam is a British born Brooklyn based Actor and Writer. Bolam graduated The American Musical Dramatic Academy NY & LA in 2014. Bolam gained her BFA in Musical Theatre from The New School NYC. She gravitates towards works that raise awareness, educate and explore relevant social topics and injustices.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You