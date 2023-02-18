UNNAMED UNTITLED UNIDENTIFIED to Premiere at The Chain Theater's Winter One Act Festival

Unnamed, Untitled, Unidentified is the new surrealist mildly experimental mildly off putting climate change end of the world super duo stage play premiering at the Chain Theater's Winter One Act Festival 2/19-2/26 written and directed by eighteen-year-old Steph Prizhitomsky.

The play follows three characters to the very literal meaning of the word as they sit on an uncomfortable cramped bench at a disappearing train station waiting for a train that'll never come known only as The Astronaut, The Bride, and The Doomsayer. They may or may not be already dead, but that depends on who you ask.

The Astronaut, The Bride, and The Doomsayer are portrayed by Daniel Oliver Lee, Helen Textor, and Mackenzie Krestul respectively, as well as a voiceover character only known as the Automated Announcement played by Anthony Misiano.

Mackenzie Krestul is a genderqueer actor, writer, and sound designer, and recent graduate of Hofstra University's BFA Theatre Arts program. Some of their favorite performance credit include Lady Macbeth in Macbeth, Orlando in Sarah Ruhl's Orlando, Oenone in Jean Baptiste Racine's Phaedra, Marianne in Molière's Tartuffe, and Cassandra in Euripides' Trojan Women.Mackenzie is also the founder and president of the nonprofit Code Read, dedicated to providing new books to kids in need (for more, visit www.coderead.org). They would like to thank the cast and crew for all of their brilliant work! For more about Mac, check out their website https://mackenzierobinkrestul.godaddysites.com and Instagram @macrobin.k!

Daniel Oliver Lee is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist and the proud recipient of a grade-school basketball medal. As an actor, Daniel's work ranges from acting in developmental theatre with Tectonic Theatre Project to graffitiing obscenities on Comedy Central. At 15 years old Lee made his 54 Below Debut and went on to be cast in an AEA reading of Farewell My Concubine by Kenneth Lin and Jason Robert Brown, directed by Moisés Kaufman. In 2021 Nickelodeon selected Daniel as one of twelve finalists for the Nickelodeon Trans Youth Acting Challenge by Michael D Cohen. His screen work has been featured by NoBudge, Nitehawk Cinema, Kodak Shoot film, Nowness Asia, Comedy Central, and CBS to name a few. He can currently be seen as a teenage Bryan Cho (조휴일) of the K-Rock sensation The Black Skirts in the visual album 'Teen Troubles in Dirty Jersey' which currently has over 200k views. Daniel is studying Film & TV at NYU and is brushing up on his Nadsat. Instagram: danieloliverlee

Helen Textor is an NYC based actor, originally from Kansas City. Helen is a graduate of Elon University's BFA Acting program where she played Hannah Jarvis in Tom Stoppard's 'Arcadia' and originated the role of the Young Executive in the US premier of Steven Dietz's play 'American La Ronde'. Helen likes to think of herself as a "dialect nerd" because of her love and passion for learning and independently coaching accents and dialects for the stage. In late 2023, Helen can be seen playing the role of Clementine in CLSquared Productions' new independent feature film, 'Nowhere Fast'. Most recently, Helen performed a scene at the Kraine Theater as part of We Are Actors' 'A Night of Scenes'. If you're ever roaming around Rockefeller Center, pop into Del Frisco's Grille and ask Helen to make you a cocktail- as one of the senior bartenders here, she makes the best margarita in New York City. She can also be found through her website, www.HelenTextor.com, or through her Instagram @itshelentextor.

Anthony Misiano is an actor, editor, smart-ass multi-hyphenate living in NYC. He's kept the lights on working in television, independent film, commercials and voice over - he likes to think at this point you've probably seen or heard him somewhere and had no idea. In 2021 his one-man comedy I Squeezed Really Hard opened at Wild Project to glowing reviews, and he hopes to bring it to Edinburgh in 2023. On the small screen Anthony's been seen in Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, TURN: Washington's Spies, as John Wilkes Booth in Legends & Lies and as Nikola Tesla in American Genius. Later this year you can see him in FX's Feud: Capote's Women & Amazon's Fallout. He's shorter than he looks but taller than he feels. Instagram: howdyanthony

The playwright/director Steph Prizhitomsky is the head screenwriter of Future is Female Productions, co-founder of the White Rabbit Film Festival in its second year, and editor in chief of Suits and Sage Magazine. She is the recipient of the Best Young Actor award at the NJ Film Awards. Her previous plays Limbo's Woodland and Strangers in a City have both premiered at the Chain Theater. Unnamed, Untitled, Unidentified has also been published in the Hearts & Guns Anthology of the Qutub Minar Review. Instagram: unfortunatelywrittenbysteph

Tickets can be purchased at the following links:

2/19 Performance: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225745®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchaintheatre.eventive.org%2Fschedule%2F63b3439ee2d62c009503c4ae?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

*Featuring a talkback with cast and crew and also livestreamed here: https://watch.eventive.org/chaintheatre/play/63c48ede09de6e007f07d8a8

2/24 Performance: https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule/63b344c0b766a50030bffdb1

2/26 Performance: https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule/63b3447e6bc7d401c463974a

Use the promo code UNTITLED for 20% off online ticket orders.