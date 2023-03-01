Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony-Nominated Writer Laurence O'Keefe Will Moderate New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab, March 12

The in-person presentation will also be streamed live from Open Jar Studios in New York City.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Tony-Nominated Writer Laurence O'Keefe Will Moderate New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab, March 12

Tony nominated composer/lyricist Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers, Bat Boy) will moderate the launch of the 10th season of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at 6PM ET. The in-person presentation will also be streamed live from Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway) in New York City.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, the program's New Works Lab makes space for 3 choreographers to bring 3 original musicals to life, often for the first time. The featured musicals are Harold O'Neal and Princess Lockerooo's Paradise Ballroom, Lee Phenner, Joel LaRue Smith and Joseph Smith's A Pint of Understanding, and Tanya's Lit Clit co-produced by Experimental Bitch Theatre Company and created by Emma Goldman-Sherman, Tatiana Baccari, Mariah Lotz, and Serena Ebony Miller.

The participating choreographers include Tatiana Baccari & Jasmine Roth (Tanya's Lit Clit), Jonathan Lee (A Pint of Understanding), and Princess Lockerooo (Paradise Ballroom). The company continues its partnership with Full Out Creative who will collaborate with the choreographers to film their pieces live. Tori Crow is the lab's associate producer.

There are a limited number of tickets for the in-person audience, as well as tickets to live stream the presentation which can be purchased here.

Additionally, this lab will feature Live CART and captioning accessibility services. Support for Open Captioning is provided in part by TDF. TDF Accessibility Grants for New York Cultural Organizations, in conjunction with New York State Council for the Arts, provides grants designed to add captioning services to events that are being made available to the public in New York State. TDF has partnered with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to provide a limited number of grants per year to organizations that show a need for captioning services.

Patrons attending in person will need to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines), along with a government-issued photo ID. New York Theatre Barn staff and artists are subject to mandatory vaccination and booster policy in addition to testing protocols. For the safety of our performers, our audience will remain masked for this presentation.

Now in its 10th season, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.



Photos: First Look At COWBOY, THE BASS REEVES STORY Off-Broadway; Extension Announced! Photo
Photos: First Look At COWBOY, THE BASS REEVES STORY Off-Broadway; Extension Announced!
Cowboy, the story of Bass Reeves, extends Off-Broadway. Reeves made history by being the first black U.S. Deputy Marshall in America. This is the first full on western to hit a Broadway or Off-Broadway stage in over 80 years. The play is written, directed and will star Layon Gray as Reeves.
Playwrights Horizons Names Hector Rivera Director of Equity and Inclusion Photo
Playwrights Horizons Names Hector Rivera Director of Equity and Inclusion
Playwrights Horizons has appointed Hector Rivera as the pioneering Off Broadway theater’s Director of Equity and Inclusion, effective immediately.
Photos: Meet the Cast of VANITIES at York Theatre Company Starring Jade Jones, Amy Keum &a Photo
Photos: Meet the Cast of VANITIES at York Theatre Company Starring Jade Jones, Amy Keum & More
Check out photos of the cast of The York Theatre Company's Vanities meeting the press!
Jose Solís BIPOC Critics Lab to Launch Cohort at The Public Theater in Summer 2023 Photo
Jose Solís' BIPOC Critics Lab to Launch Cohort at The Public Theater in Summer 2023
The Public Theater is hosting cultural critic Jose Solís’ BIPOC Critics Lab in the 2023-2024 season.

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere of THE COTILLION by Colette Robert to be Presented at A.R.T./New York in MayWorld Premiere of THE COTILLION by Colette Robert to be Presented at A.R.T./New York in May
March 1, 2023

New Georges and The Movement Theatre Company will present The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents The 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of The Renaissance Hotel (aka The Cotillion) written and directed by Colette Robert.
SHADOWLAND Opens La MaMa Moves! Dance Fest in AprilSHADOWLAND Opens La MaMa Moves! Dance Fest in April
March 1, 2023

Choreographer Kari Hoaas from Oslo, Norway will open the La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival April 6-8, 2023 with the world premiere of 'Shadowland,' a work of musicality and grace that contemplates the world's pandemic-imposed state of liminality. The performance will employ Norwegian dancers Ida Haugen, Matias Rønningen and Christine Kjellberg and a short appearance by Kari Hoaas herself.
Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan Announces BROADWAY'S BEST FOR PARKINSON'SMarlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan Announces BROADWAY'S BEST FOR PARKINSON'S
February 28, 2023

The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (MMJCCM) announces the initial lineup for Broadway's Best for Parkinson's: Navigating Medical Care with PD, a free virtual event on Wednesday, March 8, featuring a panel of experts on how to find the best resources to navigate Parkinson's. The conversation, beginning at 6:00 PM, will be followed by musical performances. 
Rattlestick Theater Names Will Davis As Artistic DirectorRattlestick Theater Names Will Davis As Artistic Director
February 28, 2023

After an inclusive nationwide search led by ALJP Consulting and a dedicated group of board, staff, and affiliated artists, Off-Broadway's Rattlestick Theater has named Will Davis, a director, choreographer, and producer of new work as Artistic Director. Davis will succeed Daniella Topol, who served as Artistic Director since 2016.
Pamela Sneed to Lead Celebration Of The Juke Joint In Park Avenue Armory's Making Space Public Programming SeriesPamela Sneed to Lead Celebration Of The Juke Joint In Park Avenue Armory's Making Space Public Programming Series
February 28, 2023

Park Avenue Armory's Making Space public programming series will present the second program it its 2023 season, Juke Joint, Friday, March 31st and Saturday, April 1st.
share