Tony-Nominated Writer Laurence O'Keefe Will Moderate New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab, March 12

Tony nominated composer/lyricist Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers, Bat Boy) will moderate the launch of the 10th season of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at 6PM ET. The in-person presentation will also be streamed live from Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway) in New York City.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, the program's New Works Lab makes space for 3 choreographers to bring 3 original musicals to life, often for the first time. The featured musicals are Harold O'Neal and Princess Lockerooo's Paradise Ballroom, Lee Phenner, Joel LaRue Smith and Joseph Smith's A Pint of Understanding, and Tanya's Lit Clit co-produced by Experimental Bitch Theatre Company and created by Emma Goldman-Sherman, Tatiana Baccari, Mariah Lotz, and Serena Ebony Miller.

The participating choreographers include Tatiana Baccari & Jasmine Roth (Tanya's Lit Clit), Jonathan Lee (A Pint of Understanding), and Princess Lockerooo (Paradise Ballroom). The company continues its partnership with Full Out Creative who will collaborate with the choreographers to film their pieces live. Tori Crow is the lab's associate producer.

There are a limited number of tickets for the in-person audience, as well as tickets to live stream the presentation which can be purchased here.

Additionally, this lab will feature Live CART and captioning accessibility services. Support for Open Captioning is provided in part by TDF. TDF Accessibility Grants for New York Cultural Organizations, in conjunction with New York State Council for the Arts, provides grants designed to add captioning services to events that are being made available to the public in New York State. TDF has partnered with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to provide a limited number of grants per year to organizations that show a need for captioning services.

Patrons attending in person will need to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines), along with a government-issued photo ID. New York Theatre Barn staff and artists are subject to mandatory vaccination and booster policy in addition to testing protocols. For the safety of our performers, our audience will remain masked for this presentation.

Now in its 10th season, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.